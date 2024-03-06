Private Quarters

Mansion with Wild West wing by Six Flags set designer hits market for $9M

This Milton mansion is a unique find, even among Georgia’s luxury listings
1 / 48
This Milton mansion is a unique find, even among Georgia’s luxury listings. Listing by Bonnie Smith
By
16 minutes ago

Ron Wallace, 81, is an avid collector of Western antiques. He lives in Milton, in a sprawling 24,888-square-foot palatial mansion. Memorabilia from 1840 to 1920 — advertisements, poker chips, weapons, saddles, saloon furnishings and more — can all be found within.

As impressive as the items themselves, Wallace’s collection can be found in its own wing of his mansion — one crafted specially for the keepsakes.

In 2002, the retired former president of UPS International hired Six Flags set designer Rick Clark to build a 4,000-square-foot replica of a 1993 Western “Tombstone” set to house his sizable collection. With the Georgia mansion now hitting the market for $8,950,000, Wallace’s massive wing of Wild West wonders is getting attention once again.

ExploreJust listed: ‘Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus lists $3.8M Georgia home

Just 30 minutes north of Atlanta, the estate features around 9 acres of manicured land. There’s a garage big enough to fit more than 14 cars, because Wallace is an avid car collector and former professional race car driver.

The mansion features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a library, home theater and much more.

“Luxurious one-level living awaits beyond the courtyard and porte cochere,” according to the listing. “Lofty ceilings soar to 25′. Three magnificent domed ceilings, including the towering 27′ living room dome, add grandeur.

ExploreGet ‘Caught Up’ on Usher’s lavish local real estate history

“Sunlight spills through floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, highlighting exquisite custom millwork gracing the window and door trim, marbled floors featuring seven unique designs and 153′ of groined vault hallway space,” the listing continues. “Elegant mahogany cabinetry accents the kitchen, the library, the office, the primary bedroom, and the bathroom spaces, adding timeless beauty and functionality.”

The “Tombstone” wing of the home features a saloon and two half-bathrooms, as well as nearly 200 years of Wild West history.

Listing by Bonnie Smith of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

