The Alpharetta mansion was massive, featuring more than 10,000 square feet in living space. It had seven bedrooms, 8½ bathrooms, a private dance studio, a separate yoga studio and even a climate-controlled treehouse.

The singer originally placed the property for sale in 2008 with a $1.8 million price tag. He temporarily took it off the market before trying his luck again at a much higher $2.48 million in 2018. Usher never managed to part ways with the property at that asking price, but a buyer purchased the mansion for $1.5 million in July of the same year.

Most famously, the home found its way on to MTV Cribs during Usher’s time there.

Through the years, Usher was known for owning one other Georgia property. Less than 2 ,miles from Atlantic Station, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was more modestly sized than his Alpharetta mansion. Built in 2001 in Berkeley park, Usher bought the 2,908-square-foot home back in 2000 for $970,000.

He attempted to sell the property in 2017 for $999,900, but failed to land a buyer. After multiple price drops, Usher managed to unload the property in 2019 for $775,000.

Filled with provocative artwork and stylish furnishings, according to Atlanta Curbed, the home underwent a total renovation that included “serious dough.” The house featured a home theater, high-tech security, a gorgeous kitchen and home automation.