Get ‘Caught Up’ on Usher’s lavish local real estate history

Take a look inside Usher’s former Georgia homes, including a massive Alpharetta mansion

47 minutes ago

Atlanta’s R&B legend Usher led 2024′s Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday, setting the internet ablaze with his performances of “Caught Up,” “My Boo” and much more. You probably know Usher Raymond IV grew up in the area, but have you seen the most recent homes he lived in?

Usher first called metro Atlanta home at the age of 12, when his family moved to the Peach State from Chattanooga, Tennessee. In 1998, the singer bought his first mansion — an Alpharetta property formerly owned by legendary music executive L.A. Reid.

Usher performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Bridget Bennett/The New York Times)
Usher, center, is flanked by Ludacris, left, and Lil Jon as they perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Usher sells home 1.7 miles from Atlantic Station for $775,000

The Alpharetta mansion was massive, featuring more than 10,000 square feet in living space. It had seven bedrooms, 8½ bathrooms, a private dance studio, a separate yoga studio and even a climate-controlled treehouse.

The singer originally placed the property for sale in 2008 with a $1.8 million price tag. He temporarily took it off the market before trying his luck again at a much higher $2.48 million in 2018. Usher never managed to part ways with the property at that asking price, but a buyer purchased the mansion for $1.5 million in July of the same year.

Most famously, the home found its way on to MTV Cribs during Usher’s time there.

Usher sells Alpharetta mansion with climate-controlled treehouse, yoga studio for $1.5M

Through the years, Usher was known for owning one other Georgia property. Less than 2 ,miles from Atlantic Station, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was more modestly sized than his Alpharetta mansion. Built in 2001 in Berkeley park, Usher bought the 2,908-square-foot home back in 2000 for $970,000.

He attempted to sell the property in 2017 for $999,900, but failed to land a buyer. After multiple price drops, Usher managed to unload the property in 2019 for $775,000.

Filled with provocative artwork and stylish furnishings, according to Atlanta Curbed, the home underwent a total renovation that included “serious dough.” The house featured a home theater, high-tech security, a gorgeous kitchen and home automation.

Usher recently sold this home for $775,000 near Atlantic Station.
