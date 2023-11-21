Paula Deen’s 28,000-square-foot former Savannah palace sets sales record — again

Two sales later and now renamed Vila Sacadura, Paula Deen’s former Savannah mansion has a new identity. But the luxurious estaate has not lost its rustic charm.

“As you pass through the gated entry, you are instantly swept away to your own private resort with lush gardens, stocked pond and outdoor recreation areas‚” according to the home’s listing. “This custom home offers an opulent yet inviting design, a private primary suite with river views, gourmet kitchen with commercial appliances, a study with saltwater fish tank and many more unique features.”

As the largest residential sale in Savannah’s history two times over, Paula Deen’s former mansion certainly has a lot to offer across its massive property line. Outside, the estate is a vacation-worthy paradise.

“The patio features a pool, hot tub, full bath & outdoor kitchen pavilion perfect for entertaining‚” according to the home’s listing. “Two guest cottages & a versatile barn cater to extended family or guests. The property offers 300 feet of deep water frontage, a floating dock & a charming dock house with a unique fishing feature. This estate is not just a home but a lifestyle, a sanctuary and the epitome of coastal living on the Wilmington River.”