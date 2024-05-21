For two years, “Black Sam” Bellamy ruled the seas. Taking 53 ships and $120 million in plunder, the notorious sailor would go on to be named the richest pirate in history. Now, a $50 million private island made famous by the “Prince of Pirates” is for sale off the coast of Florida.

“We are going to share with you an island, an adventure, that will forever change your expectations of a beach and boating experience,” real estate agent Jon Kohler said in the online listing. “We are going to take you to the signature property of a little-known 80-mile stretch of Florida beaches and barrier islands unlike anywhere else.

“A place, an island, a life-long family adventure the likes of which has never been offered before and can never be duplicated again.”

Known as Black’s Island, the private piece of land is off St. Joseph Bay in Gulf County. Bellamy reportedly called the island home from 1715 to 1717. He would ultimately go down with his ship, the Whydah, in 1717 — along with 4 tons to 5 tons of treasure. Today, the island functions as a relaxation getaway for sunshine-loving vacationers.

Kohler said owning and controlling the island is a good opportunity to monetize star power. “They can have both privacy for friends and family while they are here and ensure the 4-star resort is booked to capacity when they aren’t,” added.

The island is 7 acres, features 26 waterfront bungalows, a four-story clubhouse with a restaurant, cabana bar, pool, dock capable of accommodating 40-foot boats, and more than 3,700 feet of shoreline for fishing, boating and more.

Atlanta developer Scott Seymour, seller of the island, told Mansion Global he is willing to let someone take the property off his hands for $50 million. But he is also offering individual bungalows starting at $1.5 million.