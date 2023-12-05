Explore Radio legend Bert Weiss puts Atlanta home on the market

“Surrounded by mature trees and forest, the property has two versatile barns ready for storage or conversion into animal spaces,” according to realty agent Cynthia Chandlee’s listing. “Two docks (one covered with two slips and another floating) provide direct access to the spring- and creek-fed lake that teems with major fish varieties. The meticulous landscaping and hardscaping include a built-in custom pool and spa with a waterfall. An incredible natural waterfall behind the house, adorned with large boulders, relaxes the senses.”

While the home is perfect for outdoorsy Lynyrd Skynyrd fans tired of watching the “concrete slowly creepin’,” Rossington’s Georgia mansion is a marvel in its own right, with all the high-end luxury trappings of a modern multi-million-dollar home. But it also has something many high-end houses lack — southern charm.

“Sunlight spills through abundant windows onto gleaming hardwood floors throughout the interior of the elegant five-bedroom, five- and one-half-bathroom main house‚” Chandlee’s listing said.

“Commencing with a two-story entrance foyer flanked by a formal dining room and a study, the main level showcases a timeless, refined quality. Straight ahead, at the opposite end of the fireside great room, French doors offer direct access to a sweeping back deck with a fire pit, complemented by string lights and stairs leading to the inviting backyard pool area. The eat-in kitchen, complete with professional-grade appliances and a light-filled breakfast nook beneath a vaulted ceiling, opens to the warm fireside family room. It offers breathtaking views of the pool and the lake beyond. Additional conveniences include a screened porte cochère that connects to the au pair suite above the two-car garage and plenty of private decks throughout that extend the living space outdoors.”

Rossington, a southern rock legend, passed away in March at the age of 71. He and his family lived in the “Free Bird’s Nest” mansion for 30 years before his passing.

Listing by Cynthia Chandlee and Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty