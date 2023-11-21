Tyler Perry’s former Atlanta mansion from ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ sold at auction

“Perry’s former property is located in Chattahoochee Hills, a small city just 25 mins from downtown Atlanta,” Platinum Luxury Auctions reported in a news release. “He bought the vacant land parcel in 2001 and proceeded to develop the property and custom home, completing the project in 2003. The tri-level residence offers 16,500 sf of living space, with 6 beds, 7 full and 1 half bath. Designed in the style of the grand manors of the European countryside, the property features a central, neatly manicured parcel in the shape of a lengthy rectangle, surrounded by a perimeter of dense, mature landscaping for added privacy.”

Outside, the estate features an oversized patio, an infinity pool, spa, dining and lunch areas, a formal courtyard, fireplace, a reflective pool and surrounding gardens. The front yard has a gated entry and a circular motor court. The estate also features a decorative pond, two attached garages and a fenced tennis court.

“Arriving at the property is like being transported somewhere in the western European countryside,” Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president, said a news release. “It’s such a peaceful setting with a beautiful, natural surround. Mr. Perry had a keen eye in selecting the parcel.”