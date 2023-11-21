BreakingNews
Tyler Perry’s former Atlanta mansion from ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ sold at auction

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry’s former Atlanta mansion — famously featured in his hit 2006 film “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” — was sold to the highest bidder on Sunday. Platinum Luxury Auctions, which managed the sale, has yet to report the home’s selling price.

Perry sold the 11.4-acre property back in 2018, and the estate had been on the market for $6 million before going to auction over the weekend. The massive mansion has a number of unique features, including a 4,000 square-foot bedroom suite that spans two different floors.

“Perry’s former property is located in Chattahoochee Hills, a small city just 25 mins from downtown Atlanta,” Platinum Luxury Auctions reported in a news release. “He bought the vacant land parcel in 2001 and proceeded to develop the property and custom home, completing the project in 2003. The tri-level residence offers 16,500 sf of living space, with 6 beds, 7 full and 1 half bath. Designed in the style of the grand manors of the European countryside, the property features a central, neatly manicured parcel in the shape of a lengthy rectangle, surrounded by a perimeter of dense, mature landscaping for added privacy.”

Outside, the estate features an oversized patio, an infinity pool, spa, dining and lunch areas, a formal courtyard, fireplace, a reflective pool and surrounding gardens. The front yard has a gated entry and a circular motor court. The estate also features a decorative pond, two attached garages and a fenced tennis court.

“Arriving at the property is like being transported somewhere in the western European countryside,” Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president, said a news release. “It’s such a peaceful setting with a beautiful, natural surround. Mr. Perry had a keen eye in selecting the parcel.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

