BreakingNews
Strong, possibly severe storms on the way

Retired NASCAR driver buys Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick has purchased Ricky Bobby’s mansion for a cool $6.75 million
Private Quarters
By
47 minutes ago

Retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick has purchased the North Carolina mansion famously featured as Ricky Bobby’s (played by Will Ferrell) mansion in the hit 2006 film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” according to the Charlotte Business Journal. The Lake Norman mansion previously sold for $4 million back in 2017, but has been back on the market several times since.

Harvick, named in 2023 as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers, purchased the Cornelius property in late October for $6.75 million. The home features a sprawling 12,042 square feet of living space and rests on a sizable 1.31-acre lot. Inside, the mansion features six bedrooms and over nine bathrooms.

ExploreLaurie Strode’s ‘Halloween’ house just sold for $1.7 million

Located just off of Lake Norman, Ricky Bobby’s mansion is a luxurious estate. The home includes two docks, a boat lift, a sandy beach, a putting green, infinity pool, firepit and a hot tub. Inside, the estate is an entertainer’s paradise featuring a wet bar, dart board, sunken couch and a projector screen.

The mansion’s interior can be seen in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” during the iconic “Thank you, Baby Jesus” scene where Ricky Bobby, Cal Naughton (played by John C. Reilly) and Bobby’s family gather around the dining table. There is much of the home, however, that the famous scene does not reveal.

The three-story home features its own elevator, a full gym, sauna showers, wine storage and a private garden. The fireplace that played as the backdrop to the “Thank you, Baby Jesus” scene also remains.

ExploreMelissa McCarthy sells her high-tech Atlanta mansion for $4.5 million

Now retired, Harvick had his final race day on Nov. 5. The legendary NASCAR star wracked up 60 Cup Series wins and the 2014 title during his 23 years of racing. He and his wife, DeLana, purchased Ricky Bobby’s mansion on Oct. 30, cementing his legacy with the ownership of the home of NASCAR’s winningest fictional hero.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top