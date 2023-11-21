Retired NASCAR driver buys Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion

Located just off of Lake Norman, Ricky Bobby’s mansion is a luxurious estate. The home includes two docks, a boat lift, a sandy beach, a putting green, infinity pool, firepit and a hot tub. Inside, the estate is an entertainer’s paradise featuring a wet bar, dart board, sunken couch and a projector screen.

The mansion’s interior can be seen in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” during the iconic “Thank you, Baby Jesus” scene where Ricky Bobby, Cal Naughton (played by John C. Reilly) and Bobby’s family gather around the dining table. There is much of the home, however, that the famous scene does not reveal.

The three-story home features its own elevator, a full gym, sauna showers, wine storage and a private garden. The fireplace that played as the backdrop to the “Thank you, Baby Jesus” scene also remains.

Now retired, Harvick had his final race day on Nov. 5. The legendary NASCAR star wracked up 60 Cup Series wins and the 2014 title during his 23 years of racing. He and his wife, DeLana, purchased Ricky Bobby’s mansion on Oct. 30, cementing his legacy with the ownership of the home of NASCAR’s winningest fictional hero.