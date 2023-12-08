Hawks center Clint Capela puts his Houston home on the market

Traded to the Atlanta Hawks in Feb. 2020, Clint Capela first began his NBA career in Texas as a player for the Houston Rockets. Now it would appear that the Swiss native is looking to unload one of his properties in the Lone Star State. Atlanta Hawks’ center has listed his Houston home, a 3,441-square-foot high-luxury house, for $730,000.
Capela’s Houston digs reside within a guarded, gated community and comes with championship-worthy curb appeal. The house features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool, ceiling to floor windows, a large deck and much more. Built in 2002, the home has experienced a number of renovations over the years.
“As you enter the home, a lovely chandelier and high ceilings invite you in,” according to the home’s online listing. “The large study has French doors and built-ins. The dining room is adjacent to the study and leads into the spacious kitchen.
“The kitchen has an abundance of counter space, cabinets and a farm sink. The kitchen opens to the living area that boasts ceiling to floor windows with a view of the backyard oasis.”
Outside, the property offers a relaxing, poolside experience perfect for athletes with aching muscles.
“The backyard features a large deck, pool, outdoor shower and new, beautiful landscaping‚” according to the home’s online listing. “The primary bedroom is comfortable and has a spa like bathroom with oversized shower and soaking tub. The home inside and outside HVAC units were replaced this month. The second floor has 4 large secondary bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a huge game room. The home has more upgrades and is a must see.”
While Capela may be letting go of this Houston house, the Hawks center still owns a three-bedroom unit inside a luxury high-rise in downtown Houston.
Listing by Kourtney Walker and Coldwell Banker Realty
