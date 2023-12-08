Hawks center Clint Capela puts his Houston home on the market

“As you enter the home, a lovely chandelier and high ceilings invite you in,” according to the home’s online listing. “The large study has French doors and built-ins. The dining room is adjacent to the study and leads into the spacious kitchen.

“The kitchen has an abundance of counter space, cabinets and a farm sink. The kitchen opens to the living area that boasts ceiling to floor windows with a view of the backyard oasis.”

Outside, the property offers a relaxing, poolside experience perfect for athletes with aching muscles.

“The backyard features a large deck, pool, outdoor shower and new, beautiful landscaping‚” according to the home’s online listing. “The primary bedroom is comfortable and has a spa like bathroom with oversized shower and soaking tub. The home inside and outside HVAC units were replaced this month. The second floor has 4 large secondary bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a huge game room. The home has more upgrades and is a must see.”

While Capela may be letting go of this Houston house, the Hawks center still owns a three-bedroom unit inside a luxury high-rise in downtown Houston.

Listing by Kourtney Walker and Coldwell Banker Realty