Featuring seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the sprawling William T. Baker-designed mansion on Buckhead’s Riverly Road is massive.

The property features a carriage house, but the main home alone offers roughly 14,000 square feet of living space. But it’s not just the house that’s big. It’s the Atlanta mansion’s price tag that’s breaking records.

Just sold for $12,865,000, the property represents the largest on-market residential transaction in metro Atlanta in the past three years — a significant accomplishment for a wide area of pricey luxury real estate.

The Atlanta mansion features handcarved Indiana limestone, Carolina wood-molded brick and a Vermont slate roof. The enchanting gardens and lawns are manicured and accompanied by a tennis court, pool, three-stall horse barn, riding trails, par 3 golf course and a six-car garage.

“Every element has been thoughtfully designed and meticulously curated by renowned interior designer Suzanne Kasler,” according to the home’s listing. “The gracious foyer, with sweeping stairwell, detailed ironwork and hand-carved moldings is reminiscent of Atlanta’s iconic Swan House and establishes the tone for timeless elegance.

“The Main Level flows beautifully with views to the outdoor terrace and heated salt water pool and spa. Renovated kitchen, designed by award winning Jane Hollman with Studio Entourage, boasts beautiful white marble countertops, with Wolf and Subzero appliances.”

Although the home’s exterior cuts an impressive figure, it’s the mansion’s interior that elevates the luxurious experience from impressive to dreamy.

The primary suite is on the main level and opens to the poolside terrace. It features dual bathrooms, spacious closets and a fireside sitting room, the listing noted.

“The Upper Level includes five generously appointed bedrooms with en-suite baths, additional laundry room, den area and great room,” the listing continued.

On the terrace level, you’ll find a media room, home office, home gym with sauna and steam room, a wine tasting room in the cellar, and more.

Listing by Shanna Smith of Dorsey Alston Realtors