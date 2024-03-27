Private Quarters

Henry Ford’s Georgia estate hits market with 2,000-square-foot porch

The Cherry Hill House near Savannah is up for sale for $4.5 million
1 / 28
Known as Cherry Hill House, the late Henry Ford's former home served as his winter residence for many years. Courtesy of Andrew Frazier Photo
By
41 minutes ago

A unique luxury listing recently was put on the Georgia real estate market. It’s big, bold and has origins that reach back more than 150 years — not to mention strong ties to one of the 20th century’s most influential people.

Built in 1870, Richmond Hill’s Cherry Hill House near Savannah is historic and iconic. The estate originally belonged to Henry Ford, and Georgia proved to be a longtime home for the industrial titan. Ford used it as his winter residence for more than a decade.

Now under renovation, Ford’s former Georgia home is available for purchase. The 4,215-square-foot pad has a $4,495,000 asking price.

Known as Cherry Hill House, the late Henry Ford's former home served as his winter residence for many years. Courtesy of Andrew Frazier Photo

Credit: Andrew Frazier Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Andrew Frazier Photo

The house features a massive space for porch sitting. According to the home’s listing with Seabolt Real Estate, the porches alone account for more than 2,000 square feet. And the estate features plenty of manicured green spaces to view from its high perches.

“Views showcase lush greens overlooking Lake Clara and the pristine Ford Field and River Club golf course,” according to the home’s listing. “Inside, discover four suites, a luminous office, a gourmet kitchen with premium finishes, a scullery, and a separate owner’s entrance. The upper porch transforms into a starry sanctuary, with breathtaking views, complemented by a bespoke beverage nook.”

Inside, the home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate also features a new, 1,184-square-foot dogtrot garage that can accommodate up to four vehicles.

Known as Cherry Hill House, the late Henry Ford's former home served as his winter residence for many years. Courtesy of Andrew Frazier Photo

Credit: Andrew Frazier Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Andrew Frazier Photo

The home sits within the Ford Field and River Club, which is roughly a 40-minute drive from Savannah. It’s more than 1,800 acres and features miles of river frontage. The club includes a deep-water marina, spa, sports barn, community farm, pool and a shooting preserve.

Listing by Kacey Howard and Danielle Hopper of Seabolt Real Estate

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

