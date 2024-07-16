Private Quarters

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Bidding for the Atlanta mansion and its offerings will start at $1.5 million
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard
1 / 39
Featured just outside of Atlanta in the town of Milton, this massive mansion comes with its own ranch and its own vineyard. Courtesy of Interluxe Auctions
By
0 minutes ago

Once listed for $5.2 million, a mansion just outside Atlanta is about to hit the auction block. It’s a a triple threat, as the property comes with a luxurious mansion, a fully equipped ranch and a vineyard.

The bid for the Milton home, known as the Saddlesprings Estate, will begin at $1.5 million at Interluxe Auctions on July 29.

“The Saddlesprings Estate is an incredible auction opportunity that offers buyers a chance to own a truly unique equestrian property,” Stacy Kirk, vice president of Interluxe Auctions, said in a news release. “I was captivated by the property, walking through the fruit orchard, with the lake in the distance and hearing the neigh of the horses!”

ExploreNick Saban buys $17.5M Florida mansion

The property features more than16.8 acres. While the six-bedroom and 6½ bathroom home was built in 1990, the online listing said the 12,900-square-foot mansion has been “exquisitely updated” within the past two years.

The mansion features its own apartment, ensuring guests will always have a place to call their own during their stay. Ranchers will be able to take advantage of “state-of-the-art” equestrian facilities, including a climate controlled workshop and an eight stall barn with an above groom’s apartment.

“Additional equestrian features include a resurfaced 190′ x 90′ lighted arena with river quartz sand, a 190′ x 12′ jump chute, multi-sized grass paddocks and pastures with four-board fencing, a 3-bay equipment/storage barn and a two-stall barn with water,” the listing reads.

Just beyond, there are great views of Starnes Lake and access to a private vineyard with its own fruit trees.

“The vineyard, established with French and American varietals and maintained by Painted Horse Winery in Milton, enhances the property’s charm,” according to the listing. “The orchard boasts apples, pears, peaches, blueberries, and blackberries. A private boardwalk and bridge lead to a tranquil sitting area on the water.”

Need somewhere to store the wine you might get from the vineyard? The house comes with a wine cellar that holds 2,000 bottles of vino.

When it comes time to entertain, the backyard has a few other things in store. Guests can enjoy a saltwater pool, spa, pool house, wet bar, outdoor kitchen and covered dining area.

Explore$12.9M Buckhead mansion breaks Atlanta record, looks luxurious doing it

If that’s not enough to impress your friends, a significant amount of engineering went into ensuring the home has high-tech features, as well.

“The estate’s gated entry features a motor court Porte cochère, Italian marble fountain, 3-car garage, 5-car parking pad, and an electric car charging station,” according to the listing. “Additional engineering features include an elevator to the main house apartment, surround sound throughout the home, and a large climate-controlled workshop with epoxy flooring, 390 sq. ft. loft, carport, pad, and driveway.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge
1h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand
The Latest

Super Bowl champ lists $5M Atlanta mansion with massive sneaker showroom
Island owned by ‘richest pirate in history’ is a treasure you can buy
‘No expense has been spared’ inside Sean Hannity’s $13.75 million mansion
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
20m ago
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare