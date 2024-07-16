Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Once listed for $5.2 million, a mansion just outside Atlanta is about to hit the auction block. It’s a a triple threat, as the property comes with a luxurious mansion, a fully equipped ranch and a vineyard.

The bid for the Milton home, known as the Saddlesprings Estate, will begin at $1.5 million at Interluxe Auctions on July 29.

“The Saddlesprings Estate is an incredible auction opportunity that offers buyers a chance to own a truly unique equestrian property,” Stacy Kirk, vice president of Interluxe Auctions, said in a news release. “I was captivated by the property, walking through the fruit orchard, with the lake in the distance and hearing the neigh of the horses!”

The property features more than16.8 acres. While the six-bedroom and 6½ bathroom home was built in 1990, the online listing said the 12,900-square-foot mansion has been “exquisitely updated” within the past two years.

The mansion features its own apartment, ensuring guests will always have a place to call their own during their stay. Ranchers will be able to take advantage of “state-of-the-art” equestrian facilities, including a climate controlled workshop and an eight stall barn with an above groom’s apartment.

“Additional equestrian features include a resurfaced 190′ x 90′ lighted arena with river quartz sand, a 190′ x 12′ jump chute, multi-sized grass paddocks and pastures with four-board fencing, a 3-bay equipment/storage barn and a two-stall barn with water,” the listing reads.

Just beyond, there are great views of Starnes Lake and access to a private vineyard with its own fruit trees.

“The vineyard, established with French and American varietals and maintained by Painted Horse Winery in Milton, enhances the property’s charm,” according to the listing. “The orchard boasts apples, pears, peaches, blueberries, and blackberries. A private boardwalk and bridge lead to a tranquil sitting area on the water.”

Need somewhere to store the wine you might get from the vineyard? The house comes with a wine cellar that holds 2,000 bottles of vino.

When it comes time to entertain, the backyard has a few other things in store. Guests can enjoy a saltwater pool, spa, pool house, wet bar, outdoor kitchen and covered dining area.

If that’s not enough to impress your friends, a significant amount of engineering went into ensuring the home has high-tech features, as well.

“The estate’s gated entry features a motor court Porte cochère, Italian marble fountain, 3-car garage, 5-car parking pad, and an electric car charging station,” according to the listing. “Additional engineering features include an elevator to the main house apartment, surround sound throughout the home, and a large climate-controlled workshop with epoxy flooring, 390 sq. ft. loft, carport, pad, and driveway.”