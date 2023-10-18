Italian, Vietnamese among the 10 kinds of cuisine coming to Dunwoody food hall

The food hall, located at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in the Ashford Lane retail development, comes from Politan Group, the business behind the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall in Midtown and a forthcoming food hall at Forum Peachtree Corners.

Newly announced food vendors for the 17,000-square-foot Politan Row at Ashford Lane, which is slated to debut in December, include:

Bucatini Ristorante. Bucatini comes from Luis and Maria Mendez, longtime restaurateurs who relocated to Atlanta in 2021 from Miami. A native of Venezuela, Luis spent years working in kitchens across Italy, and said he plans to “prepare cuisine with respect for traditional recipes and their heritage.” Menu highlights include homemade pasta dishes including carbonara made with ingredients sourced locally and from Italy.

Delilah’s Everyday Soul. The first location of this soul food concept from Delilah Winder and her daughter and son-in-law Delana Winder Reeves and Jason Reeves opened in 2021 in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in the Works development. The menu features such soul food staples as fried chicken, fried green tomatoes and macaroni and cheese that was named best in the country on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2003. Delilah Winder, who previously owned restaurants in Philadelphia, has appeared on Food Network’s “Throwdown With Bobby Flay” and CBS’ “Chef on a Shoestring,” and is the author of “Delilah’s Everyday Soul: Southern Cooking With Style.”

Chef Viet. This stall offering classic Vietnamese pho, bahn mi, and grilled entrees comes from Thao Le, the original operator behind metro Atlanta restaurants I luv pho and I luv hotpot.

The final new addition to the culinary lineup at Politan Row at Ashford Lane is full-service restaurant Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina, from longtime Georgia restaurateurs Giby and Hoby Abreu.

The Abreus, who both have Dominican Republic heritage, grew up eating a lot of food from neighboring Cuba, much of which they’re using as inspiration for Mamcita’s menu.

“A majority of the recipes come from my mother and grandmother that we’re tweaking a little bit,” Giby said. In addition to Cuban sandwiches, expect to find seafood dishes and staples like ropa vieja, as well as Cuban coffee drinks.

Located in the back of the food hall, Mamacita’s will seat around 60 guests, including bar seating. The restaurant will feature its own beverage program, with a focus on tropical drinks including mojitos and pina coladas served in hollowed-out pineapples.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane will feature a total of nine food stalls, including several tenants that have stalls at the Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown such as taco spot Pretty Little Tacos, hibachi and noodles concept Gekko and Indian fusion eatery Tandoori Pizza & Wings.

The remaining stalls include 26 Thai from chef Niki Pattharakositkul, which has several metro Atlanta locations including one less than a mile away in Perimeter Mall; a second location of chef Gregory Vivier’s Roswell restaurant Smokehouse Q; and Mediterranean concept Sheesh from Charlie Sunyapong and Paul Thai, who own Stäge Kitchen & Bar and Peche in Peachtree Corners.

Politan Group CEO Will Donaldson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview in August that the company targeted local vendors who are seeking to expand and grow their brands. Seven of the eateries are women-owned, and 100% of the food businesses are owned by women, people of color, or both.

Like the food hall at Colony Square, the Ashford Lane food hall will have a central bar called Bar Politan as well as a themed cocktail lounge. The latter will be a sequel to the ‘70s-themed hidden Colony Square bar Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge and will be overseen by Jojo’s co-creator and Politan’s director of operations Benton Bourgeois.

The new bar will target the time period from 1988-1992 in the soundtrack, decor and cocktails with the inspiration a cross between the Vaporwave style and the “fern bars” of the era like O’Charley’s and Bennigans, according to Donaldson. Patrons can expect to see design elements like mirrored vertical blinds and music by ‘90s R&B groups such as Jodeci and Salt-N-Pepa.

Politan Group has a growing portfolio of food halls around the country, with locations in New Orleans, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Miami.

“All of our food halls are different, but when you walk into each one, you know it’s ours,” Donaldson said. While the Colony Square food hall has a mid-century modern vibe, the Dunwoody location will use design elements from the Regency era.

The Ashford Lane hall will also offer several private event options for 25-500 guests, with catering available from the hall’s vendors and bars.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane takes over the space vacated by the Hall at Ashford Lane, which closed in July after less than two months, with several former employees accusing the owners of failing to pay them, among other charges.

Other food and beverage concepts in the Ashford Lane development include Omakase by Yun, Grana, Hawkers, Superica, Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern and Brown Bag Seafood Co. Culinary Dropout is set to open in the coming weeks.

The Politan Row projects are part of an ongoing food hall boom in metro Atlanta that, in recent years, has included the opening of Chattahoochee Food Works, Ph’east, Market Hall at Halcyon and The Collective Food Hall at Coda, with several other food halls in development.

