Black Atlanta Culture and News

Kevin Downing of Khonso Brewing (from left) is seen with George Kepler of Strange Roots (a collaborating partner) and Corby Hannah and William Teasley of Khonso. (Courtesy of Khonso Brewing)

Credit: Handout

Beer Town: Black-owned Atlanta brewery Khonso finalist for national program

Atlanta’s Khonso Brewing, one of the few Black-owned breweries in Georgia, has been selected as one of six finalists for Samuel Adams’ Brewing the American Dream program.
