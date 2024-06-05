OPINION

RHONE: We saw beauty, poise in a supermodel. Now we also see resilience

To a generation of Black teenage girls, Naomi Campbell personified perfection. A retrospective on the career of Campbell offers new insight into her personality and her battles. To me, Campbell, a Black British woman of Jamaican ancestry, was more than a model. She was validation. Her appearance on magazine covers, on designer catwalks and in music videos was a signal that the world was changing. And she was helping to lead the charge.