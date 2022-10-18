A guide to Atlanta’s bustling food hall scene
Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days.
Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters. The halls capitalize on the fast-casual dining trend of higher quality food, combined with quick service, by assembling an array of eateries under one roof. Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.>> READ MORE
AJC Fall Dining Guide 2022
Explore metro Atlanta's food halls
Map: Where to find metro Atlanta food halls