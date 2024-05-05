BREAKING | 1 dead, several injured after fire engulfs DeKalb apartment building

At least one person was killed and six others were injured Sunday after a large fire engulfed an apartment building in DeKalb County.

The fire was reported just before noon at the Park Creek Apartments on Bouldercrest Road, according to Channel 2 Action News. Some of the injured were seen jumping from the 24-unit building, which is one of several at the complex, DeKalb fire officials told the news station.

Officials said four of the injured people were taken to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown at this time. The identity of the person killed was not released.

As of the early afternoon, firefighters continued to fight the blaze and have been unable to enter the building. The complex is a short distance from I-285 in Gresham Park.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.