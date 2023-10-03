50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The South Got Something to Say
Watch

Atlanta’s impact on hip-hop is undeniable. From chart-topping artists and viral dance crazes, to the city’s social, economic and political influence – Atlanta may not be hip-hop’s birthplace, but we are now the cultural center of the movement.

The South Got Something to Say, a new documentary from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, directed by award-winning AJC journalists Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne and written by Ernie Suggs and DeAsia Paige, features over 60 interviews from hip-hop legends, political figures and influential Atlantans. Stream it here starting Friday, Nov. 3.

