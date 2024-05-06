Veto day: Kemp will soon decide whether to sign or nix key Georgia proposals

Of the handful of measures still awaiting Kemp’s approval, a few are under increased scrutiny.

Senate Bill 189 would set new rules for challenging voters’ eligibility, move toward banning the use of QR codes to count ballots and potentially allow more third-party presidential candidates to land on Georgia’s ballot.

It’s also facing pushback from elections officials, who warned it could require the state to sell out tens of millions of dollars to comply with the measure’s requirements to remove QR codes and make other changes.

Kemp is also still considering whether to sign House Bill 1192, which would suspend sales tax breaks on new data centers that lawmakers say aren’t giving the state much financial return even as they gulp down huge amounts of energy.

While supporters of the incentives acknowledge the sprawling data centers don’t create many jobs, they’re appealing to the governor not to undercut an industry that has factored the credits into its business model.

The governor, who took a hands-off approach with most major measures, has already signed dozens of other pieces of legislation.

They include bills to combat antisemitism, punish “rogue” prosecutors, loosen hospital regulations, restrict social media for children under 16 and cut income and corporate tax rates.

And he’s expected to ink a $36.1 billion budget that includes raises for teachers and state employees on Tuesday, the end of a 40-day period he has to sign, veto or allow legislation to become law.