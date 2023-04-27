Hawkers opens in Dunwoody for spicy pad Thai, lemongrass mojitos

Florida-based Asian street food concept Hawkers has opened a location in Dunwoody.
Located at 123 Perimeter Center West in the Ashford Lane development, the restaurant serves small plates, rice and curry, noodles and soups including Seoul hot chicken baos, Po Po Lo’s curry, spicy pad Thai and curry laksa ramen.
Hawkers also features Asian-inspired cocktails like Malaysian mule, lemongrass mojito and five-spice old fashioned, as well as a selection of sake, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverage options.
The 4,900-square-foot space offers an “eclectic” atmosphere, according to a press release, with “Asian styles, sleek furniture, LED signage, pops of color, and natural bamboo elements.” The restaurant also has a 1,500-square-foot all-weather patio that faces Ashford Lane’s public gathering space, with firepit seating and lawn games.
Hawkers opened its first Atlanta location in 2019 at 661 Auburn Ave. NE in the StudipPlex development on the Eastside Beltline. The team behind Hawkers “is working hard to reopen by the end of this year,” according to a representative for the restaurant.
In addition to Hawkers, Ashford Lane is home to several other restaurants including HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Superica and Fleming’s. Several other food and beverage concepts are set to open in the development soon including Culinary Dropout, Grana, Omakase by Yun and food hall The Hall.
Hawkers at Ashford Lane is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
1230 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta. 678-985-5955, eathawkers.com/locations/perimeter.
