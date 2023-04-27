X

Hawkers opens in Dunwoody for spicy pad Thai, lemongrass mojitos

Credit: Courtesy of Hawkers

Credit: Courtesy of Hawkers

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Florida-based Asian street food concept Hawkers has opened a location in Dunwoody.

Located at 123 Perimeter Center West in the Ashford Lane development, the restaurant serves small plates, rice and curry, noodles and soups including Seoul hot chicken baos, Po Po Lo’s curry, spicy pad Thai and curry laksa ramen.

Hawkers also features Asian-inspired cocktails like Malaysian mule, lemongrass mojito and five-spice old fashioned, as well as a selection of sake, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverage options.

The 4,900-square-foot space offers an “eclectic” atmosphere, according to a press release, with “Asian styles, sleek furniture, LED signage, pops of color, and natural bamboo elements.” The restaurant also has a 1,500-square-foot all-weather patio that faces Ashford Lane’s public gathering space, with firepit seating and lawn games.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Nick Leyva

Credit: Nick Leyva

Hawkers opened its first Atlanta location in 2019 at 661 Auburn Ave. NE in the StudipPlex development on the Eastside Beltline. The team behind Hawkers “is working hard to reopen by the end of this year,” according to a representative for the restaurant.

In addition to Hawkers, Ashford Lane is home to several other restaurants including HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Superica and Fleming’s. Several other food and beverage concepts are set to open in the development soon including Culinary Dropout, Grana, Omakase by Yun and food hall The Hall.

Hawkers at Ashford Lane is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

1230 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta. 678-985-5955, eathawkers.com/locations/perimeter.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

17-year-old arrested in Atlanta shooting death of prominent trans woman 1h ago

Credit: AP

Coretta Scott King peace garden unveiled at Atlanta’s MLK Center
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: GBI investigating shooting at gas station involving Atlanta officers
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Grady announces plans for new outpatient clinics south of I-20
14m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Grady announces plans for new outpatient clinics south of I-20
14m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Her final days’: Family of UGA senior diagnosed with brain tumor stops treatment
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Take a tour of the seven regions of Mexican cuisine in metro Atlanta
4h ago
Review: Ambitious Roswell steakhouse likely to grow into customers’ lofty expectations
5h ago
Drink to local beer at this month’s Georgia Craft Brewers Festival
Featured

Credit: Speci

Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
49m ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top