Hawkers opens in Dunwoody for spicy pad Thai, lemongrass mojitos

Hawkers opened its first Atlanta location in 2019 at 661 Auburn Ave. NE in the StudipPlex development on the Eastside Beltline. The team behind Hawkers “is working hard to reopen by the end of this year,” according to a representative for the restaurant.

In addition to Hawkers, Ashford Lane is home to several other restaurants including HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Superica and Fleming’s. Several other food and beverage concepts are set to open in the development soon including Culinary Dropout, Grana, Omakase by Yun and food hall The Hall.

Hawkers at Ashford Lane is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

1230 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta. 678-985-5955, eathawkers.com/locations/perimeter.

