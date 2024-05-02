BreakingNews
Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza
Food & Dining

Giulia opens in Peachtree Corners for Italian-style doughnuts, sandwiches and coffee

Italian bakery Giulia in Peachtree Corners offers seating for about 22 guests, plus a large outdoor patio. / Courtesy of Giulia

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

Italian bakery Giulia in Peachtree Corners offers seating for about 22 guests, plus a large outdoor patio. / Courtesy of Giulia
By
31 minutes ago

Italian bakery Giulia opened this week in the Forum Peachtree Corners development in Gwinnett County.

The counter-service concept, from owner Sahi Gjuka and his wife, Agreta, offers pastries, cakes and croissants, as well as 16 flavors of gelato from Inman Park shop Voga. A highlight of the sweet section is the bombolone, an Italian-style doughnut filled with nutella or vanilla cream.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
The offerings at Italian bakery Giulia in Peachtree Corners include Italian-style doughnuts called bomboloni. / Courtesy of Giulia

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

Focaccia, baked daily, comes either topped with ingredients like zucchini and onions and tomatoes, rosemary and oregano, or filled as a sandwich with options such as ham and cheese and eggs, spinach and cheese. Sandwiches on several other kinds of housemade bread are also on the menu. Savory offerings also include a variety of pizzas including spicy salami and vegetable.

Giulia’s coffee program, the first in metro Atlanta to use beans from Viennese coffee company Julius Meinl, will feature espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other Italian-style drinks. Instead of a traditional macchiato, Giulia will serve an espresso macchiato with a large shot of espresso and a dot of milk.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news
The offerings at Italian bakery Giulia in Peachtree Corners include focaccia sandwiches. / Courtesy of Giulia

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

The 1,720-square-foot restaurant, located next to Dermani Med Spa along Forum Drive, features a European-style design with seating for about 22 and a large outdoor patio.

In addition to Giulia, Gjuka also owns several metro Atlanta locations of Positano Pizza Napoletano with his brothers.

Opening hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with plans to expand hours in the coming weeks.

The offerings at Italian bakery Giulia in Peachtree Corners include croissants baked in house. / Courtesy of Giulia

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

Giulia, along with other food and beverage concepts including Peche Modern Coastal, Ted’s Montana Grill, Chopt, Aomi and Mojito’s, are part of North American Properties’ and Nuveen Real Estate’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Forum, which they jointly acquired in March 2022. Nando’s and a seven-stall food hall from Politan Row are set to open in the coming months.

5165 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. giuliabakery.com/order

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

A rare Georgia Supreme Court race could hinge on abortion rights

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza

Credit: Courtesy SaveRoswellHistory.Com

Roswell residents urge city not to demolish historic building

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
DUPREE: No end in sight for ‘Republicans Gone Wild’
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Kash LaHue of Photography & Branding

Treat Mom to afternoon tea with these picks from a metro Atlanta tea expert
1h ago
Review: Silla del Toro brings quality tapas to Toco Hill
2h ago
These 5 Georgia products won a 2024 Good Food Award
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no