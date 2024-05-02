Giulia opens in Peachtree Corners for Italian-style doughnuts, sandwiches and coffee

Focaccia, baked daily, comes either topped with ingredients like zucchini and onions and tomatoes, rosemary and oregano, or filled as a sandwich with options such as ham and cheese and eggs, spinach and cheese. Sandwiches on several other kinds of housemade bread are also on the menu. Savory offerings also include a variety of pizzas including spicy salami and vegetable.

Giulia’s coffee program, the first in metro Atlanta to use beans from Viennese coffee company Julius Meinl, will feature espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other Italian-style drinks. Instead of a traditional macchiato, Giulia will serve an espresso macchiato with a large shot of espresso and a dot of milk.

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

The 1,720-square-foot restaurant, located next to Dermani Med Spa along Forum Drive, features a European-style design with seating for about 22 and a large outdoor patio.

In addition to Giulia, Gjuka also owns several metro Atlanta locations of Positano Pizza Napoletano with his brothers.

Opening hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with plans to expand hours in the coming weeks.

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

Giulia, along with other food and beverage concepts including Peche Modern Coastal, Ted’s Montana Grill, Chopt, Aomi and Mojito’s, are part of North American Properties’ and Nuveen Real Estate’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Forum, which they jointly acquired in March 2022. Nando’s and a seven-stall food hall from Politan Row are set to open in the coming months.

5165 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. giuliabakery.com/order

