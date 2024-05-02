Giulia opens in Peachtree Corners for Italian-style doughnuts, sandwiches and coffee

Italian bakery Giulia opened this week in the Forum Peachtree Corners development in Gwinnett County.
The counter-service concept, from owner Sahi Gjuka and his wife, Agreta, offers pastries, cakes and croissants, as well as 16 flavors of gelato from Inman Park shop Voga. A highlight of the sweet section is the bombolone, an Italian-style doughnut filled with nutella or vanilla cream.
Focaccia, baked daily, comes either topped with ingredients like zucchini and onions and tomatoes, rosemary and oregano, or filled as a sandwich with options such as ham and cheese and eggs, spinach and cheese. Sandwiches on several other kinds of housemade bread are also on the menu. Savory offerings also include a variety of pizzas including spicy salami and vegetable.
Giulia’s coffee program, the first in metro Atlanta to use beans from Viennese coffee company Julius Meinl, will feature espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other Italian-style drinks. Instead of a traditional macchiato, Giulia will serve an espresso macchiato with a large shot of espresso and a dot of milk.
The 1,720-square-foot restaurant, located next to Dermani Med Spa along Forum Drive, features a European-style design with seating for about 22 and a large outdoor patio.
In addition to Giulia, Gjuka also owns several metro Atlanta locations of Positano Pizza Napoletano with his brothers.
Opening hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with plans to expand hours in the coming weeks.
Giulia, along with other food and beverage concepts including Peche Modern Coastal, Ted’s Montana Grill, Chopt, Aomi and Mojito’s, are part of North American Properties’ and Nuveen Real Estate’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Forum, which they jointly acquired in March 2022. Nando’s and a seven-stall food hall from Politan Row are set to open in the coming months.
5165 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. giuliabakery.com/order
