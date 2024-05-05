Shaky Knees keeps the music coming on day three

He says one of the highlights of Shaky Knees was the four of them seeing All Them Witches perform a sold-out late night show at The Earl on Saturday night.

”It’s been a lot of fun hanging out with them and getting to see some of the smaller bands you don’t really know,” Petree said as he sips from a 16 oz. can of Red Bull. “It’s exciting to jump around each stage and see what’s going on.”

And though the potential for rain has loomed over the festival all weekend, the downpour didn’t come until about 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, as Waxahatchee continued to perform on the Piedmont Stage during the storm.

Here are a few of the highlights from Sunday’s lineup:

BENCHES

The third and final day of Shaky Knees got off to an overcast, humid start as San Diego band benches took to the Piedmont stage. Dressed mostly in black, the quartet had a bright video projection behind them for the perfect contrast. “What’s up, Shaky Knees?” asked singer/guitarist Anson Kelley midway through the band’s opening track.

The band’s atmospheric indie rock was buoyed by Kelley’s distinctive tenor, which at times was reminiscent of Supergrass’s Gaz Coombes. The music drew on the sounds of early ‘00s indie rock such as Ambulance Ltd. and stellastarr. “Thank you for being here so early,” said benches’ vocalist, with the ever-louder crowd growing throughout the set as fans arrived in waves. Left-handed guitarist Evan Ojeda wove spacy lead parts throughout current single “Naïve,” which was a standout in the set. Another highlight was the midtempo “Crash,” which featured a soaring, anthemic chorus and Kelley singing near the top of his range.

“This is our first festival,” said the singer before launching into the chime-y next song with waves of guitar feedback. The slow, dreamlike lament “It Doesn’t Have to Change” was a late-set high mark. The band wrapped up with a new song, a fast one with standout parts from the rhythm section of Charlie Baird and Ethan Bowers.

Speaking to the AJC an hour after the set, the Californians were thrilled with playing their first festival. “It was really awesome,” said Ojeda. “It was cool to see so many new faces out there.” Baird added that some friends of theirs had had negative festival experiences elsewhere. “Overall it was an amazing experience,” he enthused about Shaky Knees. The band played in the city a few months ago but are still hoping to sightsee when they get the chance.

Bowers noted that benches wrote “Naïve” quickly. “We had two rehearsals to work on it, and it was basically done,” he said. The group is almost finished with an EP that should be released before the end of the year. “We’re just finishing up vocals, lyrics and some loose ends,” Kelley acknowledged about the recording process.

Discussing their influences, Kelley highlighted that “when the band started, a lot of the music was influenced by The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, 2000′s indie rock. All of our influences today are very different, a lot of modern bands.” The singer cited Fontaines DC as a favorite while Ojeda mentioned Interpol and Radiohead as influences on his guitar playing.

In the next few weeks, benches will wrap up their tour and head home to finish work on their EP. Undoubtedly their Shaky Knees appearance and the warm welcome they received will be a highlight of their year.

- Matthew W. Smith

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

ARCY DRIVE

The Criminal Records and Ponce De Leon stages are next to each other year, and it was on the latter that New York’s Arcy Drive took to the stage at 1:15. The sun was still coming and going as drummer Brooke Tuozzo did some jumping jacks as she ran onto the stage. The crowd was welcoming, at least tripling in size by the middle of the folk-inflected indie rock band’s second song. It was also a case of déjà vu as like benches, all three guitarists in Arcy Drive played Fenders and one is left-handed. After a quick tuneup, the barefoot quartet was off to the races.

The group started with brash rocker “Wicked Styley,” for which there’s a hilarious roller skating video. Attendees bounced along as singer/guitarist Nick Mateyunas announced, “we’re happy to be here — we’re Arcy Drive from New York.” New songs were peppered throughout the set, with one getting this ominous introduction from Mateyunas: “This is a weird one, we’ve never played it live.” He talked quickly through the verses for what turned into an epic story with plenty of stops and starts.

The crowd sang along to one of the group’s best known songs, “Time Shrinks.” Its catchy chorus proved popular with those gathered. Tuozzo introduced new song “What’s In My Head,” also taking the time to commiserate with the loyal fans standing in the heat. Tuozzo’s backing vocals were the perfect complement to Mateyunas’ throughout, and lead guitarist Austin Jones had several tasteful solos to wrap up Arcy Drive songs. One jangly, labyrinthine number boasted thunderous bass from Patrick Helrigel.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Fans maintained their energy as Mateyunas admitted, “This is our first time playing in a while so it feels good to be out here.” Three of the four band members joined in the convivial atmosphere by taking shots from mini bottles thrown on the stage. The crowd loved it. Wrapping up with another brand new song, Arcy Drive played “Things I Don’t Need” with the singer switching to acoustic guitar.

The group has been working on its debut album with producer Angelo Petraglia, known for his writing and production work on the acclaimed first three albums by Tennessee’s Kings of Leon. The record will be the follow-up to last year’s “Beach Plum” EP. Arcy Drive will be following up Shaky Knees with appearances at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City and the Governor’s Ball in their home state of New York.

- Matthew W. Smith

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

THE STRUTS

As the afternoon started to warm up, British rock quartet The Struts played before a euphoric crowd at the Piedmont Stage. Lead singer Luke Spiller’s squealing vocals, matched with his ‘70s glam-rock look, opened the foursome’s hourlong performance with “Body Talks,” “Fallin’ With Me” and “Kiss This.”

Their anthemic, stadium rock sound courtesy of guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer turned into singalongs with “Dirty Sexy Money,” “Pretty Vicious” and a cover of Lorde’s “Royals.”

”I have a feeling this afternoon is going to be exceptional,” Spiller said.

- Christopher A. Daniel

