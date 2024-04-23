The Americano. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., head to the Americano for a prix-fixe menu, accompanied by live jazz. For $115 per adult and $60 for ages 4-12, the meal includes an omelet station, carved New York steak, pasta with three sauces and a variety of sides and desserts. Moms will receive pink roses upon arrival, there will be a pressed flower station where kids can make a gift, and guests will leave brunch with a chocolate truffle box. Every reservation includes entry into a raffle for a two-night spa retreat at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.

3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, opentable.com/r/the-americano-atlanta

Apron. Located inside the Kimpton Overland Atlanta Airport overlooking the Porsche Experience Center race track next door, Apron will offer a special Mother’s Day menu from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. with options including bananas foster pancakes, sweet potato hash and blueberry cream cheese-stuffed French toast.

2 Porsche Drive, Hapeville. 470-466-3330, apronrestaurantatlanta.com

Atlas. The Michelin-starred restaurant will offer a special a la carte brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with a minimum $100 spend per person.

88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com

Atrium. Starting at 11 a.m., Atrium will host a Mother’s Day party featuring brunch dishes, complimentary flower and glass of punch for moms, music from a DJ, pink Polaroid photo takeaways and waffle special for kids.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Carmel. Take Mom on a coastal getaway from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with special brunch dishes including a lobster scramble and mushroom toast, along with a complimentary glass of bubbly.

3009 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 470-355-7245, carmelatl.com

Cooks & Soldiers. Starting at 11 a.m., indulge in Mother’s Day brunch specials such as torrijas–basque French toast with txakoli poached strawberries and crema batida.

691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com

Credit: Courtesy of Cru Wine Bar Credit: Courtesy of Cru Wine Bar

Cru Wine Bar. Impress Mom with a Napa Valley-inspired three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for $48 per person. Appetizer, entree and dessert options include goat cheese beignets, roasted beef tenderloin and eggs, crab cake Benedict and chocolate molten cake.

300 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta, 678-248-5181; and 915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, 770-485-9463. cruawinebar.com

Double Zero. Start the holiday at 11 a.m. with special brunch dishes for Mother’s Day including a breakfast pizza with pork sausage, scallion, sunny side egg and roasted red onions.

1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com

Ecco. Both locations of Ecco will offer a three-course prix-fixe brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring both new dishes and classics. The meal is $55 per person and $25 per children under 12.

40 7th St. NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9555; and 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9558. ecco-atlanta.com

Farmhouse at Serenbe. From noon-4:30 p.m., treat Mom to a four course prix-fixe lunch for $85 per person. Options include strawberry gazpacho and buttermilk fried chicken.

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2622, serenbefarmhouse.com

Fogon and Lions. Enjoy a Spanish-inspired brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for $69 per adult and $29 per child.

10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com

Credit: Courtesy of Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails Credit: Courtesy of Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails. Located in the Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown, Hartley will serve brunch from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with dishes including fried chicken and cornmeal cheddar waffles, shrimp and grits and sweet potato hash. During brunch, guests can treat Mom to permanent bracelets and necklaces from Weld ATL. The Shane will also have complimentary flowers to take home.

1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3717, hartleykitchenatl.com

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern. All locations will offer brunch starting at 10:30 a.m., with dishes including shrimp and grits and Nutella French toast, as well as mimosa specials.

Multiple locations. hobnobatlanta.com

The Iberian Pig. Starting at 11 a.m., try Spanish-inspired brunch dishes at both Iberian Pig locations, such as Huevos a la Flamenca – baked eggs with roasted tomatoes, piquillos, pearl onion, and jamón serrano — and Huevos Benedict, an English muffin with tocino, tomatoes en escabeche, sofrito béarnaise sauce and sous vide eggs.

3150 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, 404-994-4990; and 121 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-371-8800. iberianpig.com

Le Bilboquet. Starting at 11:30 a.m., treat Mom to a Parisian brunch experience with a three-course prix fixe menu for $95 per person. Highlights include foie gras terrine with toasted brioche and mango chutney; Cajun chicken served with beurre blanc sauce, french fries and mixed greens; and PEI mussel marinière served with French fries.

3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com

Lure. Treat mom to a special a la carte brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with featured dishes such as poached egg Wellington, crab cake Benedict and oysters.

1006 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-817-3650, lure-atlanta.com

Marcus Bar & Grille. Marcus’ Sunday Supper & Spins buffet will feature a special dish for Mother’s Day. The Queen of the South includes pan-seared sea bass, charred grilled corn, steamed mussels, snow peas, dirty rice, smoked country sausage, grilled shrimp, sautéed bok choy and royal oysters.

525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com

Petite Violette. Head to Petite Violette for a four-course Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The holiday meal includes a choice of each of soup, salad, entrée and dessert, with options including lobster bisque, Caesar salad, boeuf bourguignon and chocolate mousse with flourless chocolate cake. Prices range from $59.95-$79.95 for adults and $9.95 for a children’s meal that includes a fruit cup, a choice of fried chicken tenders or spaghetti, and an ice cream sundae.

2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events

Ray’s Restaurants. Ray’s at Killer Creek, Ray’s on the River and Ray’s in the City will each offer a Mother’s Day meal from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Ray’s on the River will serve dishes including mini crab cakes, Big Green Egg brisket and potato hash for $85 per person; Ray’s at Killer Creek will offer options such as smoked salmon, prime rib and popcorn shrimp and grits for $75 per person; and Ray’s in the City will serve a family-style meal for $80 per person with dishes such as Maryland crab dip and herb-crusted New York strip.

Multiple locations, raysrestaurants.com

South City Kitchen. The Midtown, Buckhead and Vinings locations of South City Kitchen will serve a two-course prix-fixe brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The meal is $45 per person and $22 for ages 12 and younger.

Multiple locations. southcitykitchen.com

The Select. Join the Select from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for a special family-style Mother’s Day brunch. For $50 per adult and $25 for ages 5-12, find dishes including banana bread, short rib hash and shrimp and grits.

6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com

Explore Pandemic brings home meaning of family and food

Credit: Courtesy of In House Creative Credit: Courtesy of In House Creative

Serena Pastificio. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., enjoy an Italian-inspired brunch buffet for $60 per adult and $25 for children under 12. Try coastal seafood, pasta, antipasto and a $40 mimosa special that includes a bottle of Prosecco plus orange, blood orange and grapefruit juices.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com

Sugo. Raise a toast to Mom at Sugo with a special cocktail list that includes the Sugo Spritz made with Aperol, Italicus, grapefruit and prosecco; the Bloody-Tini made with vodka or gin, dry vermouth, bloody mary mix and lemon; and the Chocolate Drop with tequila, crème de cacao, Luxardo, and cacao bitters. A limited brunch menu will also be offered.

10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-817-8000, sugorestaurant.com

Wahoo Grill. Treat Mom to a buffet at Wahoo from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with dishes including Charleston shrimp and grits, pulled pork and hashbrown casserole. The meal is $39.99 per adult, $19.99 ages 4-12 and free for age 3 and younger.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331. wahoogrilldecatur.com

Your 3rd Spot. The “eatertainment” concept will offer a day of fun and food from noon-10 p.m. Highlights include unlimited access to activities for up to three hours, including arcade games and interactive experiences; a “Mom”osa Bar with a selection of sparkling wines paired with juices; a special brunch menu and a chef’s seven-course tasting menu; a card-making station for kids; and a family photo booth. Admission is $25 per person, which includes three hours of gaming. Entrance is free for kids under 3 and those over 65.

400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.