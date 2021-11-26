Soul food stall Delilah’s opens in West Midtown and more dining news from the week

Food stalls already open include Cubanos ATL, Dash and Chutney, Baked Kitchen, Osha Farm Grill, Graffiti Breakfast and TydeTate Kitchen.

*****

Atlanta-based Savi Provisions will be opening a location this winter at 365 Peachtree Hills Ave., in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood.

The gourmet market will offer a variety of prepared foods, local produce, charcuterie options, coffees, teas, a bakery, desserts, gourmet food items and wines, spirits and beers.

Founded in 2009 by owner Paul Nair, Savi Provisions already has several metro area locations, including in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Midtown and Decatur, as well as a store in Nashville, Tennessee.

*****

Thai Kitchen will replace Nosh Table and Tap at 11255 Woodstock Road in Roswell, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant comes from John Yoon, who also owns Lawrenceville Japanese grill Samurai Blue.

*****

Mexican restaurant Papa’s and Beer, which has several locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, will open its first Georgia location early next year at 12050 Etris Road in Roswell, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The space was most recently home to BoneYard Kitchen and Tap.

More dining news

UP on the Roof opens in Alpharetta

CheeseCaked opens at Underground Atlanta

Le Bon Nosh opens in Buckhead

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.