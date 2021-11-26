Soul food stall Delilah’s opens in West Midtown and more dining news from the week

Delilah’s Everyday Soul, from the mother-daughter team of Delilah Winder and Delana Reeves, has opened at Chattahoochee Food Works in west Midtown.
The menu features such soul food staples as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and fried green tomatoes. Winder’s mac and cheese was named best in the country on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2003.
Winder, who has owned restaurants in Philadelphia, also appeared on Food Network’s “Throwdown With Bobby Flay” and CBS’ “Chef on a Shoestring,” and is the author of “Delilah’s Everyday Soul: Southern Cooking With Style.”
Located across from Hippie Hibachi in the food hall, the Delilah’s stall offers counter service for eight, and is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Chattahoochee Food Works, part of the 80-acre Works development at 1235 Chattahoochee Ave., eventually will be home to more than 30 culinary vendors.
Food stalls already open include Cubanos ATL, Dash and Chutney, Baked Kitchen, Osha Farm Grill, Graffiti Breakfast and TydeTate Kitchen.
Atlanta-based Savi Provisions will be opening a location this winter at 365 Peachtree Hills Ave., in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood.
The gourmet market will offer a variety of prepared foods, local produce, charcuterie options, coffees, teas, a bakery, desserts, gourmet food items and wines, spirits and beers.
Founded in 2009 by owner Paul Nair, Savi Provisions already has several metro area locations, including in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Midtown and Decatur, as well as a store in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thai Kitchen will replace Nosh Table and Tap at 11255 Woodstock Road in Roswell, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant comes from John Yoon, who also owns Lawrenceville Japanese grill Samurai Blue.
Mexican restaurant Papa’s and Beer, which has several locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, will open its first Georgia location early next year at 12050 Etris Road in Roswell, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The space was most recently home to BoneYard Kitchen and Tap.
