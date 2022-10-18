Atlanta food halls: Visiting Politan Row at Colony Square

All that size is backed up with big flavor, too. The smoked turkey — featuring smoky meat from Pam’s Magic Cauldron, spicy jerk mayo and sweet roasted tomatoes — is the least boring turkey sandwich around.

In the hall’s opposite corner, Tandoori packs a heavily spiced punch of its own. The chicken tikka classic pizza tickles all the right places on the palate, satisfying cravings for both pizza and Indian food at the same time — a difficult trick to pull off.

Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Pretty Little Tacos specializes in birria, and the tacos there are as Instagramable as the environment itself.

Politan Row’s sleek, monochromatic decor doesn’t quite matching the lively food stalls it houses, but the food hall threads the needle, a bit like Midtown itself: corporate and businesslike on the surface, yet brimming with culture, diversity and community.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7941, atlanta.politanrow.com

