Politan Group bringing seven-stall food hall to Forum Peachtree Corners

Politan Group, the hospitality operator behind the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall, is set to open a similar concept next summer in Peachtree Corners.

Politan Row at the Forum will be part of the Forum Peachtree Corners at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy. The mixed-use development is owned by North American Properties, which also operates Colony Square in Midtown.

Located on the northern end of the property, the nearly 10,000-square-foot food hall will feature space for seven independent food and beverage concepts, a central Bar Politan, a private event venue, and an outdoor patio fronting the greenspace. Politan Group will also oversee the opening of an adjacent standalone restaurant and wine bar from a brand that will be announced soon.

The chef lineup will likely include some Politan Row at Colony Square vendors along with some new faces. Politan Row at Colony Square, which opened in 2021, has been home to vendors including Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co., Locale Caribbean, Pretty Little Taco, Federal Burger, and Belli Pizzeria. The hall is also home to speakeasy bar Jojo’s Beloved.

New Orleans-based Politan Group has overseen similar projects in cities including Miami; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Jackson, Mississippi.

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Bell-Butler, the architecture firm that designed Politan Row at Colony Square, will also design Politan Row at the Forum, bringing in elements including wood tones and leather.

North American Properties and Nuveen Real Estate joined forces in March 2022 to redevelop the Forum Peachtree Corners. Construction began this past May and will be completed in phases, with the retail-focused improvements slated for late 2024. In addition to the food hall, plans call for a hotel, apartments and a parking deck.

Restaurants currently open at the Forum include Chopt, Mojito’s, Peche, Ted’s Montana Grill and La Parilla, with Italian bakery Giulia set to open in the coming months.

In addition to the Forum and Colony Square, North American Properties’ portfolio includes Avalon in Alpharetta and Avenue East Cobb in Marietta, as well as projects in several other states.

Politan Row at the Forum will join an explosion of food hall openings over the past few years, including Olive + Pine, Chattahoochee Food Works, Ph’East, Marietta Square Market and Southern Feed Store. Several more food halls are set to open in the near future including Halidom in East Atlanta, Switchman Hall in Peoplestown and Lee + White food hall in West End.

