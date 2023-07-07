The Hall at Ashford Lane appears to be closed in Dunwoody after less than two months

Credit: Courtesy of The Hall at Ashford Lane

The Hall at Ashford Lane, the long-anticipated food hall that opened in Dunwoody less than two months ago, appears to already have closed.

A sign on the door of the food hall, which is located at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in the Ashford Lane retail development, says that the business is “closed until further notice.” The Hall’s Instagram account has also been deleted.

A representative for The Hall declined to comment, and a leasing agent for Ashford Lane did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

The food hall opened May 26 with nine stalls, including Ja-Nai, a Japanese street food stall; Madrid, which served Spanish tapas; Send Noodz, an Asian noodle house; and American Culture, a new American concept.

Several of the concepts were operated by independent chefs that The Hall at Ashford Lane founder and owner Jamal Wilson worked with at his The Hall on the Yard in Orlando. The other five concepts were owned by The Hall.

Credit: AJC staff photo

Wilson told the AJC in May that he eventually wanted all the stalls in the 17,000-square-foot space to be taken over by Atlanta-area chefs.

As of May, Wilson was in negotiations with the city of Snellville to open The Hall at The Grove; it’s unclear if that project is still moving forward.

Plans for The Hall at Ashford Lane were first announced in October 2020, with the opening delayed by COVID-19 and supply chain and construction issues, Wilson said.

Other food and beverage concepts in the Ashford Lane development include Hawkers, Hyderabad House, Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Brown Bag Seafood Co., and Superica. Several restaurants are set to open soon including Grana, Culinary Dropout and Omakase by Yun.

The Hall was part of a food hall boom across metro Atlanta over the past few years that included Ph’east, Marietta Square Market, Chattahoochee Food Works, Market Hall at Halcyon, Politan Row at Colony Square and Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza. Several more food halls are set to debut in the coming months including Halidom in East Atlanta, Switchman Hall in Peoplestown, Lee + White food hall, the food hall at Privi in Stonecrest and Chamblee Tap and Market.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

