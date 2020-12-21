X

All the food, places and events you voted Best of Atlanta in 2020

Throughout 2020, AJC readers voted for the best food, events and places in metro Atlanta. Here are a few of the winners. Readers were most passionate about food. You voted NFA Burger as the best burger in the metro area. The category that received the most votes was favorite doughnut, with more than 100,000 votes. Sublime took the title. Tucker residents made sure their city won the title of best suburb. And although metro Atlanta has lots of options for first dates, you decided Atlanta Botanical Garden is the best choice

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

During this unusual year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was committed to continuing our normal features. We decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting, while encouraging you to support local businesses, where possible and appropriate.

We began voting the second week of January and finished the second week of December. Along the way, we learned AJC readers are passionate about food and proud of where they live.

More than 100,000 of you voted for your favorite doughnut. more than 80,000 voted for your favorite seafood restaurant and nearly 60,000 voted for barbecue.

We also learned Tucker residents are a determined and proud group. They started to write-in campaigns that resulted in the city winning best suburb and the Corner Cup winning best coffee shop.

As we wrap up 2020, we’re wrapping all our Best of Atlanta winners up in one list. Instead of going in chronological order, we’re going to group winners by category.

Be sure to check back in 2021 for a new round of voting.

