WINNER: This is the best Mexican food in metro Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Great Mexican food can be found in nearly every metro Atlanta neighborhood.
But don’t limit yourself to tacos. Mexican food includes tortas, mole sauces, carnitas and more. That’s why Best of Atlanta asked you where you go when you’re craving south of the border cuisine.
Hundreds of you voted, and here are the top five finishers:
Poblano’s “dishes are inspired by traditional Mexican home cooking and Latin flavors, which we make using only top quality produce and ingredients,” the restaurant states on its website. Poblano’s is open 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
No. 4: El Rey del Taco in DeKalb County
“We have been making authentic Mexican food for the past 15 years day and night, family owned we work hard to provide you with a small piece of our heritage and hope to give you a bit of happiness when you try any of our signature authentic dishes,” the restaurant states on its website. You can get your food fix 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.–2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
No. 3: Taqueria del Sol in DeKalb County
“Along with the signature dishes (Mike) Klank and (Eddie) Hernandez have created over the years — including Memphis-style pork barbecue tacos, spicy turnip greens and shrimp corn chowder — they’re proud of the way the system works with their budget-priced Southern, Mexican and Southwestern food,” Bob Townsend wrote for the AJC last month.
Although not open for dining inside, you can place an order and pick it from Taqueria del Sol. Hours vary by location. You can check your options here.
No. 2: Nuevo Laredo Cantina in Atlanta
Nuevo Laredo, which was also your No. 2 last year, was started by Georgia native Chance Evans in 1992. According to the restaurant’s website: “Evans developed his love of Mexico during his frequent travels there while employed with the Coca-Cola Company in the 1960s. He visits Mexico often to this day, a practice apparent by the restaurant’s flair and décor, a menagerie of items hand-picked during his visits.”
You can order food to carryout 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
No. 1 Taqueria los Hermanos (multiple locations)
Taqueria los Hermanos has five locations in the metro area, with three in Gwinnett and two in DeKalb. The chain was started by six hermanos (brothers) in 2000. “The brothers wanted to achieve a comforting environment, where people can enjoy the culture and delicious foods families are accustomed to. Our menu is influenced by adolescent years on the Southwestern Coast of Mexico, and years of experience with California and Georgia cuisine.”
The restaurant is open for dining, but will be following CDC guidelines. Hours are 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.