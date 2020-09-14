WINNER: This is the best coffee shop in metro Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Wake up, sleepy heads. If that weren’t enough to shake off your sleepiness, you’ll likely want some coffee.
That’s why Best of Atlanta wanted to know just where you head for your caffeine fix. Last week we asked: What is the best coffee place in metro Atlanta? More than 2,000 of you voted, with a dozen more nominating places that weren’t on the list. One of those had enough emails to be added to the poll.
Five places received more than 100 votes, so we’ll focus on them.
Finishing at No. 5 was Dancing Goats Coffee Bar, with four locations in Atlanta. Its name comes from a legend about a herder whose goats would have more energy and dance about after eating a small, red fruit from a shrub. The herd had discovered coffee. All locations are open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, except in Midtown, which closes at 4 p.m.
The No. 4 finisher was Rev Coffee Roasters in Smyrna. Rev’s heavily caffeinated and perfectionist mentality toward coffee “is in service to every bar in life that could be raised just a little bit higher,” its website states. Rev is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, but only for pickup of orders placed online each day.
Coming in at No. 3 was once again Wallers Coffee Shop in Decatur. Wallers touts itself as a place “where coffee and music come together.” But Wallers offers more than that; it offers support for those dealing with mental health issues. Owner and musician Jason Wallers included in his shop a resource wall “for those interested in knowing more about mental health and where to seek help if needed.” Wallers is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
This year’s No. 2 finisher was last year’s winner. Café Rothem in Duluth was started by pastor James Choi and his wife, Joan, in 2016 as a “place of rest and healing away from the noise of the world, as well as a place that patronized arts and music,” its website states. It is also home to Calvary Church, which holds services each Sunday at 11 a.m. The café's name “comes from the Rothem tree, the Hebrew name for the juniper tree, which makes many appearances in the Bible,” the website states. Café Rothem is also a library of sorts, and patrons can check out books for $20 a year. So, basically, the coffee shop feeds the mind, body and soul. The café is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The 2020 winner was also our write-in nominee: The Corner Cup Coffee. The Corner Cup received nearly half the votes in our poll, thanks to Tucker residents who not only nominated the shop but also spread the word about voting. Tucker also mobilized earlier this month to ensure it was voted best suburb of Atlanta. In addition to the Tucker location, you can find the Corner Cup in Decatur.