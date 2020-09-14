WINNER: This is the best coffee shop in metro Atlanta

The No. 4 finisher was Rev Coffee Roasters in Smyrna. Rev’s heavily caffeinated and perfectionist mentality toward coffee “is in service to every bar in life that could be raised just a little bit higher,” its website states. Rev is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, but only for pickup of orders placed online each day.

Coming in at No. 3 was once again Wallers Coffee Shop in Decatur. Wallers touts itself as a place “where coffee and music come together.” But Wallers offers more than that; it offers support for those dealing with mental health issues. Owner and musician Jason Wallers included in his shop a resource wall “for those interested in knowing more about mental health and where to seek help if needed.” Wallers is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.

This year’s No. 2 finisher was last year’s winner. Café Rothem in Duluth was started by pastor James Choi and his wife, Joan, in 2016 as a “place of rest and healing away from the noise of the world, as well as a place that patronized arts and music,” its website states. It is also home to Calvary Church, which holds services each Sunday at 11 a.m. The café's name “comes from the Rothem tree, the Hebrew name for the juniper tree, which makes many appearances in the Bible,” the website states. Café Rothem is also a library of sorts, and patrons can check out books for $20 a year. So, basically, the coffee shop feeds the mind, body and soul. The café is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The 2020 winner was also our write-in nominee: The Corner Cup Coffee. The Corner Cup received nearly half the votes in our poll, thanks to Tucker residents who not only nominated the shop but also spread the word about voting. Tucker also mobilized earlier this month to ensure it was voted best suburb of Atlanta. In addition to the Tucker location, you can find the Corner Cup in Decatur.