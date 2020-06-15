WINNER: This is the best seafood in metro Atlanta

The coronavirus pandemic made us scale back on fresh fish, scallops and other dishes from under the sea, but Atlanta is wading back into the dining waters.
Whether you prefer your seafood grilled, broiled or fried, you have a favorite restaurant that will prepare it for you — and you voted for it.
The top two finishers in our Best of Atlanta poll were separated by only 37 votes, but we’ll start at the other end of the results.
Tied for fifth place were Kyma in Buckhead, Kimball House in DeKalb, and the Juicy Crab, which has multiple locations.
In fourth place was The Optimist on Howell Mill, which has opened its dining room and patio with social distancing, along with curbside pickup.
In third place was Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar in Marietta. The restaurant's dining room is open for reservations and call-ahead seating, with patio seating available for walk-ins (weather permitting).
In second place was Pappadeaux Seafood, which has several locations. All Atlanta locations have reopened their dining rooms, but you can still order online and pick up your meal.
The 2020 winner of the best seafood in Atlanta is Crawfish Shack Seafood in DeKalb. This Cajun-style restaurant on Buford Highway prepares its fresh seafood with a twist of Vietnamese fusion.
