WINNER: These are the best cookies in Atlanta, AJC readers say

Fifth place went to Piece of Cake, which has several locations throughout metro Atlanta. Although best known for cakes, their cookies — strawberry shortcake and lemon shortbread — “have been making waves in Atlanta,” their website states. Piece of Cake will deliver your treats nationwide.

Coming in fourth was Insomnia Cookies, which also has several locations in metro Atlanta. You can order anywhere from two (with a glass of milk) to 100 cookies to be delivered. Insomnia has 10 flavors, including a gluten-free chocolate chunk.

Third place went to Alpine Bakery & Trattoria with Woodstock and Alpharetta locations. Alpine has 22 varieties of cookies — from butter cookies to biscotti to lace florentines — that you can pick up at the bakery or have delivered.

Finishing in second place this year was Tiff’s Treats, which has many locations in metro Atlanta where you can pick up an order or have it delivered nationwide. Tiff’s even has take and bake cookie kits so you can make cookies when you crave them.

This year’s title of best cookie in metro Atlanta went to Ali’s Cookies, with several locations in metro Atlanta.

You can order treats for yourself or have them delivered nationwide. Health care workers care packages and college care packages are also available.

“We use no preservatives, and, our cookies are certified kosher and are under supervision by the AKC (Atlanta Kosher Commission). With recipes that have been handed down, and have been perfected since 1981, our cookies are the best cookies available anywhere!”

Apparently, AJC readers agree.