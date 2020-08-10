WINNER: This is the best ramen in metro Atlanta

Finishing in fourth place was Brush Sushi Izakaya in Decatur. Brush “is a Japanese restaurant offering a combination of authentic quality ramen and detailed chef driven sushi omakase experiences,” executive chef Jason Liang writes on the restaurant’s website. Brush’s dining room is open 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with reservations. Although walk-ins are welcome, they will be allowed only if there is room. You can also place an order for pickup.

Third place this year went to Haru Ichiban in Duluth. Haru Ichiban’s menu is presented by cooking method — raw, grilled, fried, sizzling — plus stews, noodles and rice dishes. All items are served family style and are meant to be shared. You can order dinner online for delivery or to pick up 5:30-8 p.m. every day, or lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In second place was Jinya Ramen Bar, which has multiple locations throughout Atlanta and in Athens. Jinya is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week for takeout orders placed over the phone or for delivery at various locations. Jinya states on its website that “real Japanese ramen isn’t about the noodles, it’s about the broth.” Jinya is named for a Samurai soldier that was close to the founder’s community in Tokyo.

This year’s overwhelming winner, with 40% of the vote, was Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna. Last year’s second place finisher, Yakitori Jinbei is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for socially distanced dining, curbside pickup and delivery. Chef Jae Choi “incorporates three types of pork bones, chicken bones and dried fish, varying temperatures and tempering flavors to provide what he calls ‘utmost umami.’”