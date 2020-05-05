WINNER: Best dish for $10 or less in metro Atlanta

We had some technical glitches with out polling site last week, for which we apologize, but still received hundreds of votes for this poll.

In seventh place was Grammy's Glazed Meatloaf at South Cobb Diner in Austell.

Tied for fifth place were the Cuban Sandwich at Lazaro's Cuban Cuisine and the Pimento Cheese Sandwich at Home Grown.

Tied for third place were Nachos All the Way at Taco Mac and the Grilled Cheese and Small Soup at Souper Jenny.

With a solid hold on second place was Any Two Slices at Fellini's Pizza.

» These metro Atlanta restaurants are reopening for dining as coronavirus restrictions are lifted

And the 2020 crown for best dish $10 or less goes to Victory Sandwich Bar for any two sandwiches on its menu. With two locations — Decatur and Inman Park — Victory makes sandwiches with names as great as they taste: Beast on Yeast, with braised beef and horseradish sauce; Victory at Sea, with white anchovies, frisee and lemon mayo; and Mile High Club, with chicken, ham, bacon, fontina, avocado and honey dijon.

If you’re still looking to eat cheaply, Georgia has restaurants where your meal is free if you eat it all and great cheap eats recommended by Atlanta chefs. You can also find fine cuisine that’s surprising and overlooked.