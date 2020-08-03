WINNER: This is the best rooftop bar in metro Atlanta

Fourth place went to 9 Mile Station is on the roof of Ponce City Market. From there, “9 Mile Station offers a much more satisfying view of all three of Atlanta’s phenomenal skylines mixed with the foilage of the city’s green canopy along the Beltline, Piedmont Park, and all 4 local neighborhoods that merge at Ponce City Market,” it’s website states. The bar opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Third place went to another Ponce City Market rooftop area. Skyline Park has great views you can enjoy from a table or on one of the park’s rides. In addition to rides, Skyline’s “Coney Island style boardwalk includes mini golf, horse derby race, basketball, skee ball, and break-a-plate,” it’s website states. Skyline is open seven days a week, with masks required to enjoy the fun.

In second place was Hotel Clermont. The rooftop offers the “finest of the finer things: astroturf, street food, frosé in the summer, hot toddies in the fall. The romance of being on a roof, anywhere, but especially here, with its skyline views for days,” its website states. The rooftop is open 5:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The 2020 winner of best rooftop bar in metro Atlanta shines. Even its name means star. Estrella, which is Spanish for star, “serves modern Mexican cuisine inspired by the flavors of the Yucatan Peninsula. Come dine under the stars for upbeat Latin music, fresh squeezed margaritas, and the best view of the Atlanta skyline,” its website states. The rooftop is currently open only on Saturday and Sunday with limited capacity on a first come, first served basis. No reservations are being accepted.