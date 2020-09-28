WINNER: This is the best place to go dancing in metro Atlanta

No. 5: Tongue & Groove

Tongue & Groove in Buckhead was founded in November 1994 by Michael Krohngold and Scott Strumlauf with the mission of bringing a sense of family and community to Atlanta nightlife. Tongue & Groove’s formula has proved to be successful decade after decade as they celebrated their 25th year in business this year.

No. 3 (tie): The Basement and Encore KTV Lounge

The Basement is a “subterranean club in East Atlanta Village known for hosting indie rock bands, the occasional hip-hop show but mostly themed night dance parties,” Adam Kincaid wrote for the AJC. You’ll find the club beneath Graveyard Tavern.

Encore KTV Lounge in Duluth brings in some of the hottest DJs within Atlanta. You can grab a cocktail at the bar, listen to EDM from their regular DJs or sing your heart out in the VIP karaoke rooms.

No. 2: MJQ Concourse

MJQ opened in the basement of the Ponce de Leon in March 1994, the singular vision of a 6-foot-4-inch Swedish-Chinese tastemaker named George Chang. The club’s name was a nod to his favorite band, the Modern Jazz Quartet. In September 1997, the club moved a few blocks down Ponce, into a former blues club called Lou’s Blues Revue, and was renamed MJQ Concourse.

No. 1: Johnny’s Hideaway

The overwhelming favorite for 2020 was Johnny’s Hideaway, with 39.6% of the votes. The folks behind Johnny’s Hideaway have been having a good time since 1979," Jen West wrote for the AJC. “Often described as the ‘Cheers’ of our city, it’s a go-to spot for the over-40 crowd and a late-night destination for the mobs of 20- and 30-somethings.” Just don’t look for Johnny. The club on Roswell Road is owned by Chris Dauria.