WINNER: This is the best trivia night in metro Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Which metro Atlanta gathering spot was voted best trivia night in 2020?
You likely won’t have to answer that question during an area trivia competition — yet — but we’ll provide you the info anyway.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, you could find a trivia competition any night of the week. Nowadays, however, contests are being held far less frequently — if at all.
But you still have your favorite, and here is how you voted. The results break down in a way they never have before: a winner and a four way tie for second place.
The second place winners were Diesel Filling Station, Iron Horse Tavern, The Highlander and Two Birds Taphouse.
Diesel Filling Station on N. Highland Avenue promotes trivia on Nerd-Core Tuesdays and Dirty South Trivia on Thursdays. Both start at 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Tavern in Norcross is in a 130-year-old building. The exposed brick walls and wood flooring are all original.
Trivia is back at The Highlander in Midtown. Social distance trivia returns 8:30 p.m. every Sunday on the pub’s patio. Face masks are mandatory, and you have to bring your own pencil or pen.
Two Birds Taphouse is a family owned and operated bar and restaurant off the Marietta Square. Although it doesn’t currently list trivia on its website, it does have spaces you can rent and have a small get-together to create your own trivia night.
The winner — and future trivia answer — was Moe’s & Joe’s, which received more than a third of the votes. This pub on N. Highland Avenue has been serving Atlantans since 1947. Moe’s & Joe’s doesn’t currently have a trivia night on its calendar.