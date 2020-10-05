WINNER: This is the best trivia night in metro Atlanta

The second place winners were Diesel Filling Station, Iron Horse Tavern, The Highlander and Two Birds Taphouse.

Diesel Filling Station on N. Highland Avenue promotes trivia on Nerd-Core Tuesdays and Dirty South Trivia on Thursdays. Both start at 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Tavern in Norcross is in a 130-year-old building. The exposed brick walls and wood flooring are all original.

Trivia is back at The Highlander in Midtown. Social distance trivia returns 8:30 p.m. every Sunday on the pub’s patio. Face masks are mandatory, and you have to bring your own pencil or pen.

Two Birds Taphouse is a family owned and operated bar and restaurant off the Marietta Square. Although it doesn’t currently list trivia on its website, it does have spaces you can rent and have a small get-together to create your own trivia night.

The winner — and future trivia answer — was Moe’s & Joe’s, which received more than a third of the votes. This pub on N. Highland Avenue has been serving Atlantans since 1947. Moe’s & Joe’s doesn’t currently have a trivia night on its calendar.