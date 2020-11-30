WINNER: This is the best holiday event in metro Atlanta

Tied for fourth were the Center for Puppetry Arts, where you can enjoy the wintry world of “Stan the Lovesick Snowman,” and Atlanta Ballet’s annual performance of “The Nutcracker.”

Third place went to Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia. Six Flags Over Georgia’s Promenade has been transformed into A Main Street Christmas decorated with a canopy of more than 100,000 lights.

The second place finisher was ice skating and igloos at Ponce City Market. The Roof has transformed “into a winter dreamland, featuring custom decor elements and photo opportunities as you skate amongst the clouds,” PCM’s website states.

Now for the overwhelming winner: Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden. Even with extremely limited, timed tickets this year to help keep visitors safer, this event received nearly half the votes.

The exhibition features lighted sculptures from the Garden’s Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined. This year, the White Rabbit and Phoenix will join the Red Queen in a set of over-the-top festive sculptures.