WINNER: This is the best vegan food in metro Atlanta

Tied for fourth place were Vegreen Vegan Fusion Restaurant, which is currently handling only online/delivery/pickup orders at its Gwinnett location and Herban Fix, which is offering takeout and delivery options within a three-mile radius of its Atlanta location.

Third place was Cafe Sunflower. Although the Sandy Springs location has closed, the Buckhead cafe is open for dine-in and takeout. Temporary hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Second place went to the Slutty Vegan, which has gained a large following in Atlanta thanks to its burgers. You can get your fix Tuesday-Saturday at either location.

Explore Slutty Vegan owner helps pay tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta students

Best of Atlanta’s 2020 winner of best vegan restaurant was Full Taste in Decatur. You can get their soups, salads, sandwiches, grain bowls, smoothies and desserts delivered every day but Saturday.