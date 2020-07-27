WINNER: This is the best vegan food in metro Atlanta

Burgers, curried “ungoat,” pad thai with tofu and sweet pea ravioli in curry jus with leeks and mushrooms.
Those don’t sound like salads, do they? Yet many people still think eating vegan means you’re forced to eat salads for the rest of your life. Atlanta’s vegan restaurants don’t subscribe to that way of thinking.
Hundreds of AJC readers answered our poll last week seeking who has the best vegan food in metro Atlanta. Here are the results:
In eighth place was Dulce Vegan Bakery & Cafe in Atlanta. The bakery’s website states it is temporarily closed but hoping to reopen soon.
Tied for sixth were Avocado Vegan Cafe & Juice Bar in North Fulton and Cafe Life in Cobb County, which is now closed. Avocado Vegan Cafe is currently open.
Tied for fourth place were Vegreen Vegan Fusion Restaurant, which is currently handling only online/delivery/pickup orders at its Gwinnett location and Herban Fix, which is offering takeout and delivery options within a three-mile radius of its Atlanta location.
Third place was Cafe Sunflower. Although the Sandy Springs location has closed, the Buckhead cafe is open for dine-in and takeout. Temporary hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Second place went to the Slutty Vegan, which has gained a large following in Atlanta thanks to its burgers. You can get your fix Tuesday-Saturday at either location.
Best of Atlanta’s 2020 winner of best vegan restaurant was Full Taste in Decatur. You can get their soups, salads, sandwiches, grain bowls, smoothies and desserts delivered every day but Saturday.