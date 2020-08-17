WINNER: This is metro Atlanta’s best food truck 2020

Best of Atlanta knew metro Atlanta residents were serious about their barbecue and burgers, but this year’s interest in food trucks took us by surprise.

Nearly 5,000 of you voted in last week’s poll to determine the best food truck in metro Atlanta. Hundreds of AJC readers also emailed asking for dozens of trucks to be added to the poll. Four of them — Bento Bus, Not As Famous Cookie Company, Atlanta Seafood Company and the Funnel Cake Guys — had enough requests before the deadline to be included. Others, including Guest Driven Barbecue and Love at Wurst Sight, were nominated by dozens of people, but not before the deadline.