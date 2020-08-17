WINNER: This is metro Atlanta’s best food truck 2020

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Best of Atlanta knew metro Atlanta residents were serious about their barbecue and burgers, but this year’s interest in food trucks took us by surprise.
Nearly 5,000 of you voted in last week’s poll to determine the best food truck in metro Atlanta. Hundreds of AJC readers also emailed asking for dozens of trucks to be added to the poll. Four of them — Bento Bus, Not As Famous Cookie Company, Atlanta Seafood Company and the Funnel Cake Guys — had enough requests before the deadline to be included. Others, including Guest Driven Barbecue and Love at Wurst Sight, were nominated by dozens of people, but not before the deadline.
With 12 nominees, the votes were spread out. The top three, however, garnered nearly 3,400 of the 5,000, so we’ll focus on them.
This year’s third place finisher was also last year’s bronze medalist: Stan’s Smoke Signals. Stan’s is open noon to 7 p.m. (or until the food runs out) Saturdays and Sundays. Be prepared to wait; customers are sometimes lined up for the barbecue and sides before the staff arrives.
In second place this year is Bento Bus. Bento Bus offers “healthy, Japanese-inspired cuisine to the street foodies of Atlanta. Our goals are to source locally, use as many organic ingredients as feasible, and to use eco-friendly wares and utensils,” the truck’s Facebook page states. Bento Bus is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The overwhelming winner for 2020 received 1,971 of the nearly 5,000 votes cast. Magnolia BBQ & Fish came in fourth last year, but rolled into first for 2020. Open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, you can get fried fish, plus smoked sausage, chicken, ribs, rib tips and vegan hot dogs. If you enjoy the barbecue sauce, you can pick up a bottle at the truck.