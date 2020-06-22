WINNER: This is the best barbecue in metro Atlanta

The fifth place finisher is in the intown restaurant, Fat Matt's.

In fourth place was Community Q BBQ. Currently, the DeKalb restaurant is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The restaurant asks customers to consider placing to go orders a day in advance.

In third place was Heirloom Market in Cobb. The restaurant has daily specials available to order online.

Coming in second place, with about 20% of the vote in this week's poll was Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. The 2020 winner of the best barbecue in metro Atlanta is Socks Love Barbecue in Forsyth. According to the restaurant's Yelp page, it specializes in "Wood-Fired, Honest Barbecue and Creative Comfort Sides."

Those sides include"OMG" Mac & Cheese, Frito Chili Pie and Fire Roasted Cream Corn.

Readers overwhelmingly chose Socks Love as their favorite barbecue place in town, it received more than 40% of the total votes.