WINNER: This is the best barbecue in metro Atlanta

Looking to grab some mouth-water barbecue in metro Atlanta?
The votes are in for the best place in metro Atlanta, whether you you prefer dry rub or sauce, Atlanta has some of the best barbecue in the country.
In the results of this week’s Best of Atlanta poll, one spot was overwhelmingly voted the favorite barbecue in town, garnering nearly double the votes of the second place finisher.
However, before we get to the winner, here’s a look at the top five finishers.
The fifth place finisher is in the intown restaurant, Fat Matt's.
In fourth place was Community Q BBQ. Currently, the DeKalb restaurant is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The restaurant asks customers to consider placing to go orders a day in advance.
In third place was Heirloom Market in Cobb. The restaurant has daily specials available to order online.
Coming in second place, with about 20% of the vote in this week's poll was Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. The 2020 winner of the best barbecue in metro Atlanta is Socks Love Barbecue in Forsyth. According to the restaurant's Yelp page, it specializes in "Wood-Fired, Honest Barbecue and Creative Comfort Sides."
Those sides include"OMG" Mac & Cheese, Frito Chili Pie and Fire Roasted Cream Corn.
Readers overwhelmingly chose Socks Love as their favorite barbecue place in town, it received more than 40% of the total votes.