WINNER: This is the best charitable project in metro Atlanta

Third place went to Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Managed by United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, the fund has distributed over $18.4 million in grants to nonprofits across the region. It provides grants to nonprofits working on the frontlines of the pandemic in support of the most vulnerable families and employees in the area.

Tying for second place were Hosea Feeds the Homeless and Hungry and Veterans Empowerment Organization. The former charity, founded by the Rev. Hosea L. Williams, aims to increase awareness about the many issues families at risk of going into poverty face. Contributions have helped it serve over 15,000 people amid the pandemic.

Veterans Empowerment Organization, meanwhile, offers services to veterans for housing, substance abuse, mental health and assistance in job training and placement. Since 2008, the organization has aided veterans in improving their lives and the lives of their families.

Overwhelmingly, Habitat for Humanity is this year’s winner. Working to empower people through homeownership since the early 1980s, the biggest nonprofit, affordable single-family housing developer in the city has built or renovated 1,584 homes since 1983.