WINNER: This is the best charitable project in metro Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
The holidays are swiftly approaching and that means many are thinking of ways they can give back to the community.
Residents in and around Atlanta have many methods of dedicating time to helping others in the area and amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are at least 100 ways to lend a hand. They include providing meal assistance and providing necessary items to domestic and global communities.
Last week’s Best of Atlanta poll asked readers to weigh in on the charitable project they enjoy volunteering for the most in metro Atlanta.
Here are the top three:
Third place went to Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Managed by United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, the fund has distributed over $18.4 million in grants to nonprofits across the region. It provides grants to nonprofits working on the frontlines of the pandemic in support of the most vulnerable families and employees in the area.
Tying for second place were Hosea Feeds the Homeless and Hungry and Veterans Empowerment Organization. The former charity, founded by the Rev. Hosea L. Williams, aims to increase awareness about the many issues families at risk of going into poverty face. Contributions have helped it serve over 15,000 people amid the pandemic.
Veterans Empowerment Organization, meanwhile, offers services to veterans for housing, substance abuse, mental health and assistance in job training and placement. Since 2008, the organization has aided veterans in improving their lives and the lives of their families.
Overwhelmingly, Habitat for Humanity is this year’s winner. Working to empower people through homeownership since the early 1980s, the biggest nonprofit, affordable single-family housing developer in the city has built or renovated 1,584 homes since 1983.