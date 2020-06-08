WINNER: Best music festival in metro Atlanta

In fifth place was the Imagine Music Festival, which will move to Chattahoochee Hills in September.

The Atlanta Jazz Festival took fourth place. The annual Memorial Day event was originally postponed, but now won't return until next year.

The SweetWater 420 Fest finished third. The annual jam-rock gathering and 5K will return April 23-25, 2021, at Centennial Olympic Park with much of the lineup intact.

Second place went to Music Midtown. The two-day event at Piedmont Park is scheduled for Sept. 19-20, with My Chemical Romance headlining.

The 2020 titles goes to Shaky Knees and Shaky Boots. Originally scheduled for May, the Shaky Knees Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 16-18. Shaky Boots, however, was canceled for 2020.

