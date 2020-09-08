WINNER: This is your favorite food chain that started in Atlanta

In third place was Waffle House, which began in Avondale Estates in 1955. There are now more than 1,900 diners in 25 states, with more than 260 of those in metro Atlanta. Locations are open for dining in or carrying out your meal.

The top two chains garnered nearly two-thirds of the votes.

You really like your chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, because 1,732 of you voted for Chick-fil-A, which came in second. The first Chick-fil-A opened in Hapeville in 1946. Playgrounds are closed at all locations, and many have eliminated dine-in and carry-out options. But there’s always the drive-thru and delivery. Check the locations near you for hours and options.

Claiming the crown for 2020 was Taco Mac Sports Grill, which first opened in Virginia-Highland in 1974. Taco Mac received 1,936 votes to take the top spot. Dining rooms are open with social distancing. Menus are digital, or you can request a disposable one. Carry-out and delivery are also available.