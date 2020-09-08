WINNER: This is your favorite food chain that started in Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
More than a dozen of your favorite food chains started right here in metro Atlanta, and a couple of them battled it out for the title of Best of Atlanta.
There were 16 choices in last week’s poll, and nearly 6,000 of you voted to determine the best.
In fifth place was Taqueria Del Sol, which begain in Atlanta in 2000. All locations are open for curbside pick-up, but dining rooms are still closed. Hours vary, and you can check them here.
In fourth place was Mellow Mushroom, which started in Atlanta in 1974. Dining rooms are open with social distancing and digital menus. Hours vary at its more than two dozen locations in metro Atlanta, and you can check them here.
In third place was Waffle House, which began in Avondale Estates in 1955. There are now more than 1,900 diners in 25 states, with more than 260 of those in metro Atlanta. Locations are open for dining in or carrying out your meal.
The top two chains garnered nearly two-thirds of the votes.
You really like your chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, because 1,732 of you voted for Chick-fil-A, which came in second. The first Chick-fil-A opened in Hapeville in 1946. Playgrounds are closed at all locations, and many have eliminated dine-in and carry-out options. But there’s always the drive-thru and delivery. Check the locations near you for hours and options.
Claiming the crown for 2020 was Taco Mac Sports Grill, which first opened in Virginia-Highland in 1974. Taco Mac received 1,936 votes to take the top spot. Dining rooms are open with social distancing. Menus are digital, or you can request a disposable one. Carry-out and delivery are also available.