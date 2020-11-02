WINNER: This is the best place to hike in metro Atlanta

In fifth place was Cascade Springs Nature Preserve in Atlanta, which also finished fifth last year. Cascade Springs is in the middle of the city but feels like you’re in the wilderness. It’s one of the trails in the area that comes with a waterfall.

Fourth place went to last year’s winner, Arabia Mountain in DeKalb County. More than a century ago, it was a major granite quarrying site. Today, it’s a 2,000-acre site known for its scenic landscape and miles of hiking and biking trails.

The third place finisher is a top choice among dog owners. The East Palisades Trail at the Chattahoochee River is a 2.5 mile loop that descends to the river where pups and their owners play during hot weather.

In second place was Kennesaw Mountain in Cobb County. The 2,965-acre park is popular for its trails, views and Civil War history.

This year’s winner was Sweetwater Creek State Park in Douglas County. With its variety of trails and appearances in movies — the old mill is easily identifiable in “Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” and “Killing Fields” — it’s long been a favorite of hikers.