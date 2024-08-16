The right ‘fit,’ not financials, affected Atlanta United’s striker search

Atlanta United went into the window with more than $50 million to spend following the sales of Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley, and a sell-on for Ezequiel Barco. It spent $13 million to sign Miranchuk from Atalanta. Amador came on for free. The club pursued several strikers but failed to land any. Bocanegra said the team may pursue a free agent, using the international slot it acquired in a trade with Austin on Thursday.

Atlanta United has one Designated Player slot available and may be able to free a second. Bocanegra said it is working with the league on whether it can buy down the contract of Stian Gregersen. The team has approximately $40 million remaining to spend from the sales. Most of that can be applied to the pursuit of two DPs. A smaller portion, a percentage of the $11 million sale of Wiley to Chelsea, can be used to buy down contracts. The team also acquired $1 million in allocation money Thursday through a league mechanism related to roster compliance.

In addition to the fit, Bocanegra said not having a permanent manager – Rob Valentino is the interim following the firing of Gonzalo Pineda midseason – didn’t negatively affect the hunt.

If not used soon to sign a free agent or buy down Gregersen’s contract, the team can carry most of that money into the winter transfer window, which will open after the season. Bocanegra described the winter window typically as a challenge. Within that window, prices typically are higher than in the summer window for MLS teams.

“We feel good about our group, and we love Alexey coming in and hopefully pull the strings for us and add that dynamic, creative attacker,” Bocanegra said.

Bocanegra admitted that finishing in the top four this season, which was a preseason goal, isn’t likely. The team is in the ninth and final playoff spot in the East, 13 points behind the fourth-place Red Bulls, with nine matches remaining. The goal now, Bocanegra said, is to make the playoffs and see how far the team can go. Its next match is against L.A. Galaxy on Aug. 24. Miranchuk, whom Bocanegra said he hopes will become the heartbeat of the team, has received his visa and should be available for selection.

Bocanegra said the feels the team is better now than it was before the window, when it was missing Giakoumakis, Almada and Wiley. Though adding a striker would have made it better.

“I talked earlier in the window about we felt confident about bringing another one in,” he said. “That definitely would have strengthened us even more, but we did not. We did not end up doing that. But we feel good about the group.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.