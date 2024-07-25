Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup

Atlanta United will host D.C. United in the Leagues Cup at 8 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
D.C. United manager: Troy Lesesne
Atlanta United home record in MLS: 5-5-3
D.C. United away record in MLS: 2-5-5
D.C. United goals for/against: 35/50
D.C. United expected goals for/against: 39.7/35.9
Atlanta United goals for/against: 35/36
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 37.5/34.0
Previous meetings in MLS this season: DC. United won 3-2 on May 11; Atlanta United won 1-0 on June 19.
D.C. United key players
Christian Benteke: 14 goals, six assists
Mateusz Klich: Two goals, eight assists
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Six assists
Jamal Thiare: Five goals
Injury reports (as of July 25)
Atlanta United
Out: Noah Cobb (CONCACAF U20 championship)
D.C. United
Out: None reported.
Officiating crew
Referee: Fernando Ramirez
Assistants: Michel Avalos and Leonardo Rodriguez
Fourth official: TBD
VAR: Oscar Mejia Garcia
AVAR: TBD
What was said
“We know what to expect. We’ve lived it, we’ve played it, we’ve done it at home, we’ve done it away. They’ve added some pieces, I think that should be available. So we’ll see how those guys play. They have a distinct way of playing; they haven’t changed that. So that’s something that we have to be aware of. They’ve got other players that can hurt us, and we have to be really aware of those moments and then how we can hurt them. So, all the experience that we’ve had against them, we can hopefully draw on that to bring us a result.” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino
“We know they’re a tough opponent. They’re good at what they do. They’re direct team. They like to get the ball into the box, and you have to be switched on, have to be ready. It’s going to be a battle because you’re playing against Christian Benteke, you know, how good he is in the air. So you have to prepare for that.” – Atlanta United’s Derrick Williams
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Ronald Hernandez
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Jay Fortune
Midfielder Xande Silva
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Daniel Rios
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
