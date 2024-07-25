Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup

D.C. United away record in MLS: 2-5-5

D.C. United goals for/against: 35/50

D.C. United expected goals for/against: 39.7/35.9

Atlanta United goals for/against: 35/36

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 37.5/34.0

Previous meetings in MLS this season: DC. United won 3-2 on May 11; Atlanta United won 1-0 on June 19.

D.C. United key players

Christian Benteke: 14 goals, six assists

Mateusz Klich: Two goals, eight assists

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Six assists

Jamal Thiare: Five goals

Injury reports (as of July 25)

Atlanta United

Out: Noah Cobb (CONCACAF U20 championship)

D.C. United

Out: None reported.

Officiating crew

Referee: Fernando Ramirez

Assistants: Michel Avalos and Leonardo Rodriguez

Fourth official: TBD

VAR: Oscar Mejia Garcia

AVAR: TBD

What was said

“We know what to expect. We’ve lived it, we’ve played it, we’ve done it at home, we’ve done it away. They’ve added some pieces, I think that should be available. So we’ll see how those guys play. They have a distinct way of playing; they haven’t changed that. So that’s something that we have to be aware of. They’ve got other players that can hurt us, and we have to be really aware of those moments and then how we can hurt them. So, all the experience that we’ve had against them, we can hopefully draw on that to bring us a result.” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino

“We know they’re a tough opponent. They’re good at what they do. They’re direct team. They like to get the ball into the box, and you have to be switched on, have to be ready. It’s going to be a battle because you’re playing against Christian Benteke, you know, how good he is in the air. So you have to prepare for that.” – Atlanta United’s Derrick Williams

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Jay Fortune

Midfielder Xande Silva

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.