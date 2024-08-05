Atlanta United will work on ‘everything’ in next few weeks

Atlanta United was knocked out of the Leagues Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive year on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team had two home matches in the tournament. It failed to win either one. It was beaten by D.C. United in penalty kicks, 6-5, after tying 3-3 in regulation in the first match and by Santos Laguna, 5-3, after tying 0-0 in regulation in the second match.

“We have nine games left in the regular season and it’s been the same problems that have plagued us all year,” McCarty said. “And it’s been a real struggle for us to adjust and make things consistent and make things better. So there’s not much else to say. Everything has to change.”

McCarty looked exasperated as he stood in the mixed media zone after the match. Failing to advance out of the group stage of the Leagues Cup was another one of the team’s preseason goals that it will fail to achieve. It was knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by a USL side, taking away another trophy opportunity. It hoped to finish in at least fourth place in the East. It is ninth, 13 points behind the fourth-place Red Bulls with nine games remaining. Atlanta United will resume league play at L.A. Galaxy on Aug. 24.

Atlanta United knew its situation and its opponent’s recent form of 11 consecutive winless matches going into Sunday’s match. Instead of trying to put the Mexican team under pressure from the start, Atlanta United played passively. It put two shots on goal in the first half. One was a free kick by Saba Lobjanidze from a tight angle. The team had just three shots on the target in the match. The starting 11 created just four chances in the match.

“The longer it goes 0-0, the more comfortable the away team feels that they can get a result,” McCarty said. “I mean, that’s how the game works most of the time, especially in these close games.”

Valentino may have been trying to protect the players but he said he didn’t feel the team start poorly.

“They knew it was a must-win game, but it’s a 90-minute game, so I’m not going to ask them to run around like chickens with their heads cut off from the first minute,” he said. “I think they knew what was at stake, and ultimately, in those moments, it’s not about going crazy, it is about staying composed and making sure you do enough to win the game throughout the 90 minutes.”

Valentino estimated the team has as many as 13 training sessions before its next match against the Galaxy, which are in first in the West with 49 points. He said the team will work on “everything,” tactics, the mental and physical aspects, too.

The team should benefit from the addition of attacking midfielder Alexey Miranchuk. It is still pursuing a striker to replace Giorgos Giakoumakis. The transfer window is scheduled to close Aug. 14. There have been no targets reported, making it seem less likely the club will acquire that player.

“They wanted to advance just as much as I did, I’m sure, and at the end of the day, there is that, but I also told them, ‘I’m going for the playoffs, and I hope they are there with me,’” Valentino said. “I think they are, and I believe it is a group that is what they want as well, so again, we will dust ourselves off and no one is going to feel sorry for us, but we will continue to move forward like we always have.”

Other things of note:

New captain. Bartosz Slisz captained the team for the first time. Valentino said he named him captain because he leads by example. Slisz had two penalties saved against D.C. United. Valentino said the decision was also about showing the team’s confidence in him.

“It’s really a pleasure for me, because I’m happier here in Atlanta and I’m appreciative,” Slisz said.

More firsts. Pedro Amador made his first start at left fullback. He completed 84.6% of his passes, put in three crosses and was successful on four of his five tackle attempts.

“It was a good game where I felt that I played well,” Amador said. “I think I worked well with the team. Little by little I am working on my fitness.”

Amador was replaced by Matthew Edwards, who made his first appearance in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He played for the first team in its two U.S. Open Cup matches at Kennesaw State this season.

“It definitely is a confidence-booster for me,” Edwards said. “You always dream of playing in MLS, and especially in this stadium, and there is definitely a lot I still need to work on, but (the coaches) are giving me confidence day-in and day-out, helping me reach my potential and reach my dreams.”

