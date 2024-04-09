A.M. ATL: The long and winding City Hall corruption case

Morning, y’all! Expect temperatures around 70 degrees and rain throughout the morning.

Today’s newsletter includes coverage (and photos!) of yesterday’s eclipse, new restaurants on the way from two celebrated Atlanta chefs, and a big Cooperstown tribute to Braves legend Hank Aaron. Oh, and Connecticut won its second straight NCAA men’s basketball title, besting Perdue by a score of 75-60.

Now. Let’s talk corruption.

***

WRAPPING THINGS UP

Jim Beard pleaded guilty Monday in a federal case that, among other things, accused him of using city of Atlanta funds to pay for international vacations and military-grade machine guns.

The city’s former chief financial officer still must be sentenced. But his change in plea represents the beginning of the end for a corruption saga that’s played out in public since 2017, ensnaring several other Atlanta officials or contractors.

Let’s reminisce, shall we?

The convicted: Beard’s plea makes it nine defendants to give up the fight against charges stemming from actions that took place roughly between 2010 and 2015. They include but are not limited to:

Mitzi Bickers (the city’s former director of human services), Adam Smith (former chief procurement officer) and Katrina Taylor Parks (former deputy chief of staff), all of whom admitted accepting bribes.

(the city’s former director of human services), (former chief procurement officer) and (former deputy chief of staff), all of whom admitted accepting bribes. Contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell, Charles P. Richards Jr. and Jeff Jafari, all of whom admitted paying bribes to get city contracts.

Notably absent is Kasim Reed, mayor at the time of the incidents in question.

The rats and brick: No, that’s not a hip new brewpub. It’s a reference to former Atlanta employee Shandarrick Barnes and what he scattered about and threw through a window, respectively, at the home of the aforementioned E.R. Mitchell.

The message scrawled on the brick in red ink was clearly meant to ... discourage his cooperation with the feds: “Shut up ER, keep your mouth shut!!!”

The (very literal) document dump: And how can we forget early 2017, when Mayor Reed released nearly 1.5 million pages of documents tied to the corruption probe — in printed form, filing boxes stacked in pyramids. Have at it, reporters!

There’s plenty more we could discuss, but we’ll end things there. Jim Beard, the former CFO, is set to be sentenced July 12 and could get up to 13 years in prison.

He’s already agreed to forfeit the machine guns.

***

EYES ON THE SKY

Folks across Georgia caught Monday’s partial solar eclipse with glee after the much-feared clouds moved out in many places. AJC reporter Jim Gaines, meanwhile, witnessed totality in a small town in Illinois.

“The temperature dropped rapidly from the mid-70s,” he wrote. “Crickets started chirping as a few stars came out, but near the flat horizon the sky was still blue.”

» PHOTOS: Eclipse over metro Atlanta, North America

***

OPIOID SETTLEMENT

Georgia officials announced a new trust to help distribute $479 million the state received in opioid epidemic settlement money.

Starting next week, organizations across the state can apply for grants to cover things like buying overdose reversal medication, offering addiction treatment and building new treatment facilities.

***

LEGAL WRANGLING

Fulton County prosecutors urged the state Court of Appeals not to weigh in on District Attorney Fani Willis’ continued involvement in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

***

DEVELOPMENT WATCH

MARTA’s vision for a redeveloped Indian Creek Station includes 1,600 apartments, offices and retail space. Check out more renderings here.

Elsewhere: The Home Depot Backyard — the 11-acre greenspace and tailgating area in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium — could be converted into an entertainment district.

***

STUDENT LOANS

White House officials estimate about 25 million Americans could benefit from President Joe Biden’s latest attempt at student debt relief. The plan primarily aims to help those with large amounts of unpaid interest and those making payments for at least 20 years.

***

HANK AND THE HALL

Hank Aaron’s had a plaque in Cooperstown since 1982. Come next month, the legendary Braves slugger (and human) will have a statue, too.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame made the announcement Monday in Atlanta, where the local history center launched its own Aaron exhibit on the 50th anniversary of his record-breaking 715th home run.

More sports highlights:

The Braves couldn’t quite pull off the late-inning comeback, falling 8-7 to the Mets. The team expects an update on Spencer Strider’s elbow this weekend.

Hawks star Trae Young is returning to practice as he continues recovering from a torn finger ligament.

U.S. Soccer’s metro Atlanta headquarters will bear Arthur Blank’s name.

***

AWAITED EATERIES

» Chef and serial Atlanta restaurateur Kevin Gillespie offered more insight on Nàdair, the spot he plans to open next month on Zonolite Road. The gist: prix-fixe and tasting menus focused on reimagined Scottish cuisine.

» Coming later this year to Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood: A new wine bar and restaurant from the James Beard Award-winning chef Steven Satterfield.

***

UPCOMING CONCERTS

A newly announced tour from rap icon Missy Elliot stops at State Farm Arena on July 27.

Amplify Decatur returns this weekend with Melissa Etheridge and Dawes headlining.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» No charges for driver accusing of hitting Gwinnett 4-year-old

» Person comes forward to claim $1.3B Powerball jackpot

» New WIC rules include more money for fruits and veggies

» ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ series finale features Larry David back in Atlanta

» FBI gate crash suspect detained pending mental health evaluation

***

ON THIS DATE

April 9, 1940

The lone surviving child of Georgia’s Dr. Crawford W. Long, the first person to use ether as an anesthetic during surgery, buys the first 200 U.S. postage stamps commemorating his life.

An estimated 10,000 people attended the ceremony in Jefferson, where Long performed the surgery in 1842.

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Jason Getz captured the Augusta National azaleas in full bloom. Reporter Stan Awtrey, meanwhile, chatted with one man who finally landed practice round tickets after 20 years — and another who scored them on the first try.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: If you want to weigh in on the proposed mining permit near the Okefenokee Swamp, today’s the last day to submit comments to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse says the state should act to protect one of our most precious natural resources.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.