Missy Elliott will stop in Atlanta this summer for first headlining tour

Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland are joining her on tour.
Missy Elliot performs at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Credit: Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Missy Elliot performs at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)
15 minutes ago

Missy Elliott is forever supa dupa fly.

On the same day as the Great North American Eclipse, the futuristic rapper, singer, producer and songwriter has returned to Earth from the cosmos to announce her first-ever headlining tour, “Out of This World – the Missy Elliott Experience.” The Atlanta resident will bring the tour to State Farm Arena on July 27.

Atlanta native Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland are the tour’s opening acts. All artists have frequently collaborated with Elliott during her pioneering 30-year career.

“Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family,” Elliott said in a statement. “So get ready to be taken out of this world with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans”

The North American trek begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, in July and ends in Rosemont, Illinois, in August. Verizon presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Missy-Elliott.com.

For decades, Elliott has positioned herself as one of the most innovative artists — from her Afro-futurist music videos and her clever wordplay to penning some the biggest hits for other artists. Last year, Elliott was the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Missy has always been an iconic groundbreaker and continuously pushes herself to be bolder and go where she has never been before – and surprisingly, one of those places is headlining her own tour,” said esteemed reality TV producer and Elliott’s manager Mona Scott-Young. “For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour, and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking for as she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland, to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, out-of-this-world concert experience. This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss

OUT OF THIS WORLD — THE MISSY ELLIOTT EXPERIENCE TOUR 2024 DATES:

July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

