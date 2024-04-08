Missy Elliott will stop in Atlanta this summer for first headlining tour

Missy Elliott is forever supa dupa fly.
On the same day as the Great North American Eclipse, the futuristic rapper, singer, producer and songwriter has returned to Earth from the cosmos to announce her first-ever headlining tour, “Out of This World – the Missy Elliott Experience.” The Atlanta resident will bring the tour to State Farm Arena on July 27.
Atlanta native Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland are the tour’s opening acts. All artists have frequently collaborated with Elliott during her pioneering 30-year career.
“Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family,” Elliott said in a statement. “So get ready to be taken out of this world with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans”
The North American trek begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, in July and ends in Rosemont, Illinois, in August. Verizon presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Missy-Elliott.com.
For decades, Elliott has positioned herself as one of the most innovative artists — from her Afro-futurist music videos and her clever wordplay to penning some the biggest hits for other artists. Last year, Elliott was the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“Missy has always been an iconic groundbreaker and continuously pushes herself to be bolder and go where she has never been before – and surprisingly, one of those places is headlining her own tour,” said esteemed reality TV producer and Elliott’s manager Mona Scott-Young. “For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour, and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking for as she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland, to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, out-of-this-world concert experience. This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss
OUT OF THIS WORLD — THE MISSY ELLIOTT EXPERIENCE TOUR 2024 DATES:
July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
