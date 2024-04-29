News

Clear encampment or face suspension, Columbia University tells Israel-Hamas war protesters

By Associated Press
7 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Colleges around the U.S. implored pro-Palestinian student protesters to clear out tent encampments with rising levels of urgency Monday, including an ultimatum from Columbia University for students to sign a form and leave the encampment by the afternoon or face suspension.

The notice sent by Columbia to protesters in the encampment Monday said that if they leave by 2 p.m. and sign a form committing to abide by university policies through June 2025 or an earlier graduation, they can finish the semester in good standing. If not, the letter said, they will be suspended, pending further investigation.

“We urge you to remove the encampment so that we do not deprive your fellow students, their families and friends of this momentous occasion,” the letter said, noting that exams are beginning and graduation is upcoming at the Ivy League university in New York City.

A spokesperson for Columbia confirmed the letter had gone out to students but declined to comment further.

About the Author

Associated Press
