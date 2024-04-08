Solar eclipse draws shaded eyes skyward across metro Atlanta

About half an hour before the eclipse began, the pile of safety glasses on the campus’ main lawn was depleted. The library was also giving out glasses, but a sign at the entrance advised they had run out.

”What’s exciting about an eclipse is how rare it is and how hard it is to see,” GCC physics professor Paul Camp said. “Eclipses happen at least twice a year, but they’re very localized phenomena, so you have to be in the right place on the earth in order to see it.”

Eclipses are also historically significant, Camp said, noting an eclipse in 1919 that was used to verify Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Another famous eclipse happened May 28, 585 B.C.

”In that eclipse, there was the battle of Halys between the Lydians and the Medes, and the eclipse happened right in the middle of the battle. So they figured that was a message from the gods, and they laid their weapons down,” Camp said.

Camp was meant to deliver a brief talk to attendees about the eclipse, but the turnout surpassed everyone at the college’s expectations. There were far more people there than could hear him, even amplified. The college also set up televisions broadcasting the eclipse and a station with card stock and thumbtacks so people could make their own projections.

The curiosity Monday was evident in other ways. The Gresham Library in DeKalb County had a handwritten sign on its front door saying it was out of solar glasses to watch the eclipse. Several businesses had run out of the eyewear.

Metro Atlanta school districts took varying approaches to the spectacle.

The DeKalb County School District announced last month that it would be closed because of the eclipse, giving students and staff an extra day of spring break. The decision drew criticism on social media, with people asking why the decision didn’t come further in advance and why the district didn’t use the eclipse as a classroom learning opportunity.

Cobb County School District announced months in advance that schools would release students early, before the eclipse began.

Clayton County Public Schools embraced the event, holding a regular school day with activities for students to record cloud cover, temperature change and other data during the eclipse. All students and staff were going to receive protective eyewear.

Gwinnett County schools stayed open as usual, with some organizing special events for the eclipse. At Harbins Elementary School in Dacula, students got a chance to go outside as shadows started to cover the sun, right before boarding buses and parents’ vehicles to go home for the day. During school, there were food trucks and activities on site to celebrate the occasion.